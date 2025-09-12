Royals vs Phillies: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Kansas City Royals hope to find a way to win close games again.

The Royals are 74-73 and rank third in the American League Central Division. They are five games behind the final wild card place, but they need to pass a handful of teams and are running out of time. Kansas City just lost three of four to the Cleveland Guardians. There were three close games and one lopsided defeat. The Royals dropped the series finale 3-2 and had five hits.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 87-60 and lead the National League East Division. They are on the verge of securing a playoff position and, ultimately, the division title. Philadelphia has won seven of its last eight games and recently swept the New York Mets in a four-game series. The offense is improving, and they are performing well on both sides of the ball. The Phillies will try to keep the positive mood going and catch the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot.

Spread

Royals +1.5 (-167)

Phillies -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Royals +127

Phillies -133

Total

OVER 9 (-114)

UNDER 9 (+103)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Royals vs Phillies Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Kansas City's last 13 games.

Kansas City is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Kansas City is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Philadelphia's last six games against Kansas City.

Philadelphia is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games at home.

Royals vs Phillies Injury Reports

Kansas City Royals

Jack Pineda, SS - Day-to-day

Connor Scott, LF - Day-to-day

Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B - 10-day IL

Trea Turner, SS - 10-day IL

Marcus Lee Sang, CF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Royals vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Kansas City is 34-38 on the road and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Royals are ranked 28th in runs scored, 19th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging percentage. They are ranked fourth in ERA.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the team in batting average, and in the Guardians series, he had three hits and scored once. The Royals' offense hasn't done much in the last five games, but the pitching in the last three games has given them a chance to win. On the mound for Kansas City is Michael Lorenzen, who is 5-10, with a 4.63 ERA. He has eight quality starts this season, and in his last few outings, he has pitched decently.

Philadelphia is 49-23 at home and 8-2 in its last 10 games. The Phillies are ninth in runs scored, second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. They are ranked seventh in ERA.

Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In the Mets series, he had three hits, including a home run. Philly is playing with a lot of confidence and is a top ten team on offense and defense. On the mound for the Phillies is Walker Buehler, who is 7-7, with a 5.45 ERA. He got cut from the Boston Red Sox and will be making his Phillies debut. Life came at Buehler fast, as he went from an elite pitcher with the Dodgers to finding his game again. He is eager to make his Philly debut.

Best Bet: Phillies Spread