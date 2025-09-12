Philadelphia Union vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Union thought they might wind up in a race with Vancouver for the 2025 MLS Supporters Shield. Instead, Philly is in a surprise race with the first-year sensation San Diego FC. But it's the Whitecaps hosting the Union in a critical game this Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST.

The Whitecaps aren't necessarily playing a spoiler's role. Saturday's home team has two games in hand on San Diego, which gives Vancouver every chance to vie for a first-place conference seed if not the Supporters Shield hardware. Like most MLS contenders, Vancouver has a shiny record at home.

In fact, it's tough for Philadelphia to draw as thin as 2-to-1 odds to win in Vancouver, where Saturday's opponents have not clashed since 2019. Vancouver is also drawing more wagers on Asian spreads.

Spread

Philadelphia Union +0.25 (-112)

Vancouver Whitecaps -0.25 (-108)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union +215

Vancouver Whitecaps +123

Draw +235

Total

Over 3 (+100)

Under 3 (-120)

The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Trends

Philadelphia has lost only once in its last 10 appearances across competitions.

Betting totals have gone under in eight of the Union's last 11 league matches.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten on home grounds since June 25.

Philadelphia Union vs Vancouver Whitecaps Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Ian Glavinovich is out with a knee injury.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Defender Ranko Veselinovic is out with a cruciate ligament injury.

Midfielder Ryan Gauld is questionable with a knee injury.

Philadelphia Union vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predictions and Picks

Should the Union try to win the Supporters Shield by scoring a ton of goals, or by tightening down on defense, and making sure to take at least one point from every remaining game? Philly looked the part of “Plan B” last MLS round, holding second-place Cincinnati to three on-target shots in the 1-0 victory.

At least one of those shots would have gone in, were it not for a split-second move and a save from Union goalkeeper Andrew Rick. “Rick's reaction save at FC Cincinnati has been selected as the Philadelphia Inquirer Save of August,” reports the Philadelphia Union official website.