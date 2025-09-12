Philadelphia Union vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Philadelphia Union thought they might wind up in a race with Vancouver for the 2025 MLS Supporters Shield. Instead, Philly is in a surprise race with the first-year sensation San Diego FC. But it's the Whitecaps hosting the Union in a critical game this Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST.
The Whitecaps aren't necessarily playing a spoiler's role. Saturday's home team has two games in hand on San Diego, which gives Vancouver every chance to vie for a first-place conference seed if not the Supporters Shield hardware. Like most MLS contenders, Vancouver has a shiny record at home.
In fact, it's tough for Philadelphia to draw as thin as 2-to-1 odds to win in Vancouver, where Saturday's opponents have not clashed since 2019. Vancouver is also drawing more wagers on Asian spreads.
Spread
- Philadelphia Union +0.25 (-112)
- Vancouver Whitecaps -0.25 (-108)
Moneyline
- Philadelphia Union +215
- Vancouver Whitecaps +123
- Draw +235
Total
- Over 3 (+100)
- Under 3 (-120)
The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Philadelphia Union vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Trends
- Philadelphia has lost only once in its last 10 appearances across competitions.
- Betting totals have gone under in eight of the Union's last 11 league matches.
- The Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten on home grounds since June 25.
Philadelphia Union vs Vancouver Whitecaps Injury Reports
Philadelphia Union
- Defender Ian Glavinovich is out with a knee injury.
Vancouver Whitecaps
- Defender Ranko Veselinovic is out with a cruciate ligament injury.
- Midfielder Ryan Gauld is questionable with a knee injury.
Philadelphia Union vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predictions and Picks
Should the Union try to win the Supporters Shield by scoring a ton of goals, or by tightening down on defense, and making sure to take at least one point from every remaining game? Philly looked the part of “Plan B” last MLS round, holding second-place Cincinnati to three on-target shots in the 1-0 victory.
At least one of those shots would have gone in, were it not for a split-second move and a save from Union goalkeeper Andrew Rick. “Rick's reaction save at FC Cincinnati has been selected as the Philadelphia Inquirer Save of August,” reports the Philadelphia Union official website.
Philadelphia will keep numbers back to support its goalkeeping so long as defenders like Ian Glavinovich are missing. But the Union will keep scoring winners too. Look for Philly to cover ATS this weekend.