Eagles vs Chiefs: Odds, Spread, and Total

Welcome to the Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles are 1-0 and defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 24-20, in Week 1. The first half went back-and-forth, and the Eagles defense recorded a shutout in the second. Philadelphia performed well in the red zone, going 3-for-3. They did well in time of possession, but they need to be more disciplined on penalties. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had only four incomplete passes and completed 19 of 23.

The Chiefs are 0-1 and recently fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 27-21. Kansas City was down 10-0 early, reduced the deficit to one, but fell short of a comeback. The Chiefs were inefficient on third downs, and they lost in time of possession. Both teams had roughly equal passing and running yards. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City's quarterback, had many missed throws and was the team's leading rusher. The Chiefs went 1-for-3 in the red zone and did not turn the ball over.

Spread

Eagles -1.5 (-102)

Chiefs +1.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Eagles -118

Chiefs +107

Total

Over 46.5 (-110)

Under 46.5 (-102)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games.

Philadelphia is 7-0 SU in its last seven games.

Philadelphia is 2-4 ATS in its last six games against Kansas City.

Kansas City is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

Kansas City is 16-4 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Kansas City's last five games against Philadelphia.

Eagles vs Chiefs Injury Reports

Philadelphia Eagles

Will Shipley, RB - Questionable

Cameron Williams, OT - Questionable

Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable

Tanner McKee, QB - Questionable

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured Reserve

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured Reserve

Lewis Cine, S - Injured Reserve

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured Reserve

Nakobe Dean, LB - Out

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured Reserve

Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy, WR - Questionable

Jalen Royals, WR - Questionable

Nazeeh Johnson, S - Injured Reserve

Brandon George, LB - Injured Reserve

Ethan Driskell, OT - Out

Jake Briningstool, TE - Injured Reserve

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE - Injured Reserve

Deon Bush, S - Injured Reserve

Janarius Robinson, DE - Injured Reserve

Eric Sott Jr., CB - Injured Reserve

Keaontay Ingram, RB - Injured Reserve

BJ Thompson, DE - Out

Eagles vs Chiefs Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is ranked 26th in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, tied for 10th in total points scored, and 14th in scoring defense. The series between these two teams is deadlocked at six wins apiece. Philadelphia will try to establish sustained scoring and play like they did in last year's Super Bowl. They will want to do well in the running game and convert the majority of their red-zone opportunities. The defense will be looking for momentum-shifting picks.

Kansas City is ranked ninth in passing yards, 18th in rushing yards, tied for 13th in points scored, and 25th in points conceded. The Chiefs have won 13 straight home games and are eager to avenge their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. Kansas City's secondary defense needs to recover, and the rushing game needs to improve. Mahomes understands he can improve, and this squad does not want to start 0-2.

Best Bet: Chiefs Moneyline