Eagles vs Chiefs: Odds, Spread, and Total
Welcome to the Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Eagles are 1-0 and defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 24-20, in Week 1. The first half went back-and-forth, and the Eagles defense recorded a shutout in the second. Philadelphia performed well in the red zone, going 3-for-3. They did well in time of possession, but they need to be more disciplined on penalties. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had only four incomplete passes and completed 19 of 23.
The Chiefs are 0-1 and recently fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 27-21. Kansas City was down 10-0 early, reduced the deficit to one, but fell short of a comeback. The Chiefs were inefficient on third downs, and they lost in time of possession. Both teams had roughly equal passing and running yards. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City's quarterback, had many missed throws and was the team's leading rusher. The Chiefs went 1-for-3 in the red zone and did not turn the ball over.
Spread
- Eagles -1.5 (-102)
- Chiefs +1.5 (-109)
Moneyline
- Eagles -118
- Chiefs +107
Total
- Over 46.5 (-110)
- Under 46.5 (-102)
*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Trends
- Philadelphia is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games.
- Philadelphia is 7-0 SU in its last seven games.
- Philadelphia is 2-4 ATS in its last six games against Kansas City.
- Kansas City is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
- Kansas City is 16-4 SU in its last 20 games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Kansas City's last five games against Philadelphia.
Eagles vs Chiefs Injury Reports
Philadelphia Eagles
- Will Shipley, RB - Questionable
- Cameron Williams, OT - Questionable
- Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable
- Tanner McKee, QB - Questionable
- Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured Reserve
- Willie Lampkin, C - Injured Reserve
- Lewis Cine, S - Injured Reserve
- Myles Hinton, OT - Injured Reserve
- Nakobe Dean, LB - Out
- Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured Reserve
Kansas City Chiefs
- Xavier Worthy, WR - Questionable
- Jalen Royals, WR - Questionable
- Nazeeh Johnson, S - Injured Reserve
- Brandon George, LB - Injured Reserve
- Ethan Driskell, OT - Out
- Jake Briningstool, TE - Injured Reserve
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE - Injured Reserve
- Deon Bush, S - Injured Reserve
- Janarius Robinson, DE - Injured Reserve
- Eric Sott Jr., CB - Injured Reserve
- Keaontay Ingram, RB - Injured Reserve
- BJ Thompson, DE - Out
Eagles vs Chiefs Predictions and Picks
Philadelphia is ranked 26th in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, tied for 10th in total points scored, and 14th in scoring defense. The series between these two teams is deadlocked at six wins apiece. Philadelphia will try to establish sustained scoring and play like they did in last year's Super Bowl. They will want to do well in the running game and convert the majority of their red-zone opportunities. The defense will be looking for momentum-shifting picks.
Kansas City is ranked ninth in passing yards, 18th in rushing yards, tied for 13th in points scored, and 25th in points conceded. The Chiefs have won 13 straight home games and are eager to avenge their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. Kansas City's secondary defense needs to recover, and the rushing game needs to improve. Mahomes understands he can improve, and this squad does not want to start 0-2.
Best Bet: Chiefs Moneyline
The Chiefs are a different team at home, and they are not used to starting the season slowly. Both offenses will be ready to go, and the game will be back and forth. Whoever takes care of the ball and wins the critical moments will end up on top.