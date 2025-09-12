3 Match-Ups The Eagles Can Take Advantage Of Vs The Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown against Nick Bolton #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Super Bowl rematch! Except not really. People love to dub this as a chance for revenge for the Chiefs. But is it? Was it revenge in 2023 when the Eagles beat the Chiefs? The Eagles treated it like it was, but then the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl that year, and the Eagles flamed out.

The Eagles themselves have made it clear they have moved on from last year. This is a game they want to win because they want to win games. Not a game they want to win specifically because it is the Chiefs. It could be different for the Chiefs. Maybe the VChiefs are hungry for revenge. But given that both of these teams have won a Super Bowl against each other, I am not sure if that is the case.

So what do we know about this game? Do the Eagles still have the matchup advantage like they did in Super Bowl 59? Here is a look at some matchups they can take advantage of and players who could have big games.

AJ Brown vs. The Chiefs CBs

The Chiefs' CBs had a tough time vs the Chargers in week 1. Quentin Johnson put up 79 yards and 2 TDs. Herbert threw for 318 yards and 3 TDs.

Now they have to face a hungry AJ Brown. Brown saw just 1 target in week 1. He has said the right things in the aftermath, but you know he is not content with that.

The Eagles WRs had success against the Chiefs' secondary in the Super Bowl. Brown and Devonta Smith both found the end zone. Jahan Dotson had a big play that almost ended in the End Zone. Jalen Hurts operated with ease in the passing game.

With the Chiefs' run defense being fairly stout, look for the Eagles to try to make things work in the air. Especially with Brown. It is hard to see Brown shut down 2 weeks in a row.

Eagles Pass Rushers vs. the Left Side Of The Chiefs Line

Josh Simmons is probably going to be a good player. Week 1 was a struggle for him. He gave up a team-high 4 pressures. Kingsley Suamataia gave up 3 pressures next to him.

Remember, the Eagles pass rush made a big impact in the Super Bowl. They don't have Josh Sweat or Milton Williams anymore, who played a big part in that. But Jalyx Hunt and Jordan Davis both had sacks in that game, and now Moro Ojomo is playing a larger role, and there is the wild card of Za'Darius Smith.

Hunt is the guy to watch. He will often draw that matchup with Simmons. If Simmons struggles again, it is a great chance for Hunt to get going in his sophomore season

Eagles Secondary vs The Chiefs Pass Catchers

The Chiefs already had a thing WR room. It got thinner week 1. Going into Sunday, they will be without Rashee Rice (suspension) and likely without Xavier Worthy, who dislocated his shoulder. That leaves them with Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton.

The Eagles had issues at CB in week 1. Especially on the opposite side of the field from Quinyon Mitchell. Adoree Jackson was the guy the Cowboys picked on, especially when he drew CeeDee Lamb. Mitchell and DeJean still looked as good as ever, but with Jackson struggling, the Cowboys could still move the ball through the air early on. Things settled down after a long storm delay, but that was obviously a concern.