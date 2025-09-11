This Day in Sports History: September 11

MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1 racing are some of September's sports highlights. Over the years, Sept. 11 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history that occurred on Sept. 11 included:

Tom Morris Sr. retained his British Open golfing title. 1890: John Ball became the first Englishman to win the British Open for men's golf, breaking the dominance of Scottish players.

Juan Manuel Fangio, Yogi Berra, and Chris Evert were the athletes who stood out on this date.