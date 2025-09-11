Phillies Sweep Mets With Critical Pitching Adjustments

Nobody in the Philadelphia Phillies clubhouse had much to say about a supposed mismatch in their upcoming series. The New York Mets awaited less than two weeks after crushing the Phillies in a three-game sweep at Citi Field from August 25-27.

Conversations swirled about the Phillies tipping pitches to Mets hitters anxious to do seemingly effortless damage with runners in scoring position.

Mountains of indicators substantiated the rumors. Bryce Harper openly suggested the Mets had tells. Evolving baseball technology has made tipping pitches incredibly relevant in modern scouting reports, and the concept is even more prevalent in recent Phillies-Mets matchups.

However, a weekday series at Citizens Bank Park proved just how quickly a script can flip in a heated rivalry.

The Phillies returned the favor with a four-game sweep of the Mets on the strength of pitching adjustments facing a lineup that had them figured out at Citi Field two short weeks ago.

Phillies Adjust & Sweep Mets

The Phillies faced the complex challenge of competing with the Mets in a less familiar, more mathematically advanced, and highly unusual element of modern MLB organizations.

Adjustments became absolutely essential to prevent handing away a competitive advantage to the team that squashed their World Series hopes in 2024. Rob Thomson, Caleb Cotham, and the Phillies coaching staff attacked with adjusted pitching approaches in the first three games of the series.

The Phillies surrendered only 10 runs in 36 innings two weeks after the Mets slapped 25 on them in 25 innings.

An unexpected adjustment helped Aaron Nola finish off his best start of the 2025 season in the series opener. Thomson trusted his embattled righty to face the heart of the New York order in the sixth inning. Nola threw his first cutter of the outing to strike out Juan Soto as the exclamation point on six scoreless frames.

J.T. Realmuto told The Athletic that a slugger like Soto forces opponents to “think outside the box” with his ability to think the game and control the strike zone. The veteran catcher's element of surprise paid huge dividends.

Jhoan Duran took the loss in extra innings on August 26 at Citi Field. He entered Monday’s series opener in the ninth inning with a 1-0 lead. Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos came out swinging with an approach that gave countless Phillies fans deja vu. Both Mets drove first-pitch splitters in the high 90s for base hits.

The already slim margin for error had disappeared, but Duran caught his opponents off balance. He pivoted from his usual overwhelming fastball and splitter velocity. He threw five curveballs to the final two hitters to escape a jam with two men in scoring position and one out.

Francisco Alvarez certainly didn’t have a tell before he lunged at three consecutive curveballs off the plate for the final out.

The Mets handled Cristopher Sanchez's changeup remarkably well in the breakout lefty's worst start of 2025 in the late August clash in Queens. The pitch has carried Sanchez into Cy Young conversations this season, but the Mets whiffed only three times in their 14 swings against the changeup (21.4%).

They whiffed at seven of the 17 changeups (41%) in the third game of the sweep at Citizens Bank Park. Sanchez worked more effectively without giving tells on his changeup to post a rate that aligned closely with his outstanding 44.4% whiff rate on the season.

Phillies Utilizing Resources, Scouting

Rob Thomson and the Phillies staff have dedicated a rigorous time investment to utilize newer resources to self-scout Phillies pitchers in their glove positioning and grips that could provide tells.

“We’re looking at it every day, every day. Even if we don’t think people have something, we still look. You have to be detailed in every way possible. When we look at it, I think we do a pretty good job. Sometimes, other people are seeing something differently than what you’re looking at. We just stay after it, and they work hard at it.” -Rob Thomson

John Middleton has invested heavily in modern resources to help the Phillies build a reputation among the best MLB franchises at utilizing modern analytics.

The Phillies have explored innovative ideas in biomechanics and applying advantages in technology to their pitching staff. Cotham has applied his experience with data-driven pitching plans and integrated ideas successfully during his tenure with the Phillies. Adjustments in arm angle have helped the development of talented pitchers, notably Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo, reach a higher peak after joining the organization.

Thomson and his staff will continue to manage the game of adjustments against the Mets and all opposing lineups. They successfully weathered the storm for one week at Citizens Bank Park, but they still face the task of maximizing their resources to maintain a competitive advantage that hadn't been true in previous matchups against the Mets.

The club's vulnerability is more prevalent in New York. The Phillies are 0-6 at Citi Field this season after losing their only two playoff games there in October 2024. However, the adjustments made on the pitching staff helped the Phillies sweep the Mets to weather the storm and create seemingly insurmountable distance in the NL East race.

The possibility of tipping pitches won’t arm anyone inside or outside the organization with a legitimate excuse for falling short of their World Series goal.