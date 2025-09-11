How Max Kepler Redeemed Himself, And Proved Doubters Wrong

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 5: Max Kepler #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring in the fourth inning during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Citizens Bank Park on August 5, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 5-0.

I will own up to a mistake and say I was upset when, after the trade deadline, Max Kepler was still on the Phillies. The decision made no sense to me. His batting average hovered around the Mendoza line all season, and there was not near enough pop to amke up for it.

The Phillies backed up their decision by pointing to things like hard-hit rate and barrel rate. They suggested that Kepler was making good contact, but getting unlucky. To me, that argument fell flat when we had 4 months of data that showed he was unproductive. Especially in the face of him already coming off a bad season with the Twins last year.

Here is the thing. I was wrong, and I was not alone. Nearly every Phillies fan I talked to at the time was as baffled as I was that Kepler was still here. We were all in the wrong. Not for criticizing his bad play earlier in the season, that was fair. But those of you, who like me, gave up and wanted him gone, have been proven wrong.

Max Kepler Since August 1st

Before August 1st, Kepler slashed .219/.275/.285/.560. In 92 games, he had just 33 RBIs, and 24 extra-base hits.

He pulled a complete 180. After going 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs in game 3 of the 4-game home series vs the Mets, Kepler is slashing .288/.341/.525/.866 since August 1st. He also has 5 HRs, 4 doubles, 17 RBIs, and 16 runs over that time. He is 3rd on the Phillies in HRS, and 5th in RBIs, despite not playing every day.

He and Castellanos are in a platoon in right field. Nick Castellanos has struggled mightily in that time, though he had some good hits in this Mets series. But Kepler has been a revelation for them.

We had never seen a month-long stretch from him this season. The best he had was a hot series or week. But August was the 1st month where he slugged over .400. It was his 1st series since April where he hit over .200. September has been even better than August so far.

The Phillies Need Him And Others To Keep This Up

Kepler needs to keep it up, and carry this streak through October. But the likes of him, Brandon Marsh, and Harrison Bader, have carried them at times throughout the last month and change.

We saw Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper go through long cold streaks. Trea Turner is on the IL now. Who would have thought the much-maligned outfield would be the crew to step up and carry them? Credit to Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto too, who have also been fantastic.

The Phillies were far too reliant on the big bats at the top of their lineup at times this season. Those 3 guys are still going to need to be great in October for this team to win. But seeing Kepler, Marsh, Bader, Realmuto, and Stott also put up big numbers, goes a long way in restoring confidence in this lineup.

That is a lineup that can go deep into October. Look at the Dodgers last year. They didn't just win because of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. Their lineup worked from pretty much 1 to 9. So even when Ohtani went cold in the World Series, the lineup stayed hot.

If Max Kepler keeps hitting like this, he is the kind of guy who can pick up the lineup on a night where Harper struggles. If Schwarber has an off night, Bader can pick up that slack. When Turner struggles, you have someone like Stott or Marsh who can pick him up.

That is what championship teams look like. It is what the Phillies missed in past years. Yes you need your stars to be great, but sometimes those stars need help. If Max Kepler's recent play is any indication, the Phillies might finally get that.

Is This Real?

Is this just lucky, or is it a real sign of progress? Well, I will point you to those metrics I scoffed at when the Phillies mentioned them after the trade deadline.

His barrel rate of 11.3% is in the top 30% of the league. His hard hit rate of 45.8% is in the top 35%, and his squared up rate of 29.8% is in the top 18%. His chase rate, whiff rate, and K rate are all slightly above league avearge. His walk rate is in the top 25%.

His xSLG of .461 is above average. He is xBA is slightly below average, but not terrible. Everything about his profile this season points to, at the worst, an above-average, solid player.

Maybe he can't keep hitting this well, but he should be better than what he was before August. He should be a solid, middle-of-the-order bat. Which is what they wanted him to be when they signed him.