Enter to win a Parx Casino Prize Pack from Mike Rose Golf – Ryder Cup

The biannual RYDER CUP Matches will be held at the Black course at Bethpage State Park in New York September 26-28. It pits the best players from the US versus the best from Europe. Scottie Scheffler leads the US team against the defending champs from Europe, including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. The US is a slight favorite but Europe has a passion for team play and looks to have a deeper lineup.