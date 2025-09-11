ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Enter to win a Parx Casino Prize Pack from Mike Rose Golf – Ryder Cup

Brendan Petrilli
The biannual RYDER CUP Matches will be held at the Black course at Bethpage State Park in New York September 26-28.   It pits the best players from the US versus the best from Europe.  Scottie Scheffler leads the US team against the defending champs from Europe, including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.  The US is a slight favorite but Europe has a passion for team play and looks to have a deeper lineup.

    To win our $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf, you must:

--Pick the winning team, the US or Europe

--Pick the winning score - 28 points total, 14 1/2 points wins the Cup

--final tie breaker -  pick the player who earns the winning point.

Entries close at noon on Friday September 26.  Good luck!!

    Mike Rose/Fanatic Golf Reporter

