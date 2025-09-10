Mets vs Phillies: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Mets have dropped four games in a row and will aim to win Game 3 of the four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets are 76-69 and second in the National League East Division. They are nine games behind the Phillies for first place and have a two-game advantage in the final wild card berth. New York lost Game 2 by a 9-3 score. New York got down 4-0 early and never recovered. Everyone in the Mets lineup had at least one hit, but it still didn't matter.

The Phillies are 85-60 and lead the NL East Division. Philadelphia is getting closer to sealing the NL East crown, and they will try to keep playing well on both sides of the ball. They have won five of their previous six games, including two shutouts. Philadelphia scored early and padded its lead late in the game. The offense picked up 13 hits, and Harrison Bader had another great game, getting three hits, including a home run and two RBIs.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-148)

Phillies -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Mets +150

Phillies -156

Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-107)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Mets' last six games.

The NY Mets are 1-5 SU in their last six games.

The NY Mets are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Philadelphia is 7-1 SU in its last eight games at home.

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last five games when playing at home against the NY Mets.

Mets vs Phillies Injury Reports

New York Mets

Joey Meneses, 1B - Day-to-day

Luis Torrens, C - 10-day IL

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL

Tyrone Taylor, CF - 10-day IL

Jose Siri, CF - 60-day IL

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B - 10-day IL

Trea Turner, SS - 10-day IL

Brandon Marsh, CF - Day-to-day

Marcus Lee Sang, CF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Mets vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

New York is 31-42 on the road and 3-7 in its last 10 games. The Mets are ranked ninth in runs scored, 10th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. They are ranked 13th in ERA.

Juan Soto leads the team in home runs, and he had one hit in Game 2. The Mets' offense is trending down, and they can't seem to set the tone in these huge games. New York needs to get the offense going early and show some fight from the start.. On the mound for the Mets is Clay Holmes, who is 11-7, with a 3.61 ERA. He has seven quality starts on the season and has given up two runs or less in four straight outings.

Philadelphia is 47-23 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 10th in runs scored, third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percentage. They are ranked seventh in ERA.

Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In Game 2, he had a home run and three RBIs. Philly is playing with ease against the Mets. The offense set the tone early, and the pitching continues to be solid. On the mound for the Phillies is Cristopher Sanchez, who is 12-5, with a 2.50 ERA. He has 20 quality starts this season, but is 0-2 against the Mets this year.

Best Bet: Under