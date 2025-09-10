4 Numbers That Show How Historic Kyle Schwarber’s Season Is

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 9: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies tips his hat to the crowd after the game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on September 9, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 9-3.

Kyle Schwarber is not just having a great season; he is having a historic one. On Tuesday night, he crushed his 50th HR. As of writing this piece, he has 17 games to hit more. He needs 8 to tie Ryan Howard's record, and 9 to beat it.

That record might be out of reach. Not impossible, but he would need to have one hell of a hot streak to get there at this point. Still, even without passing Ryan Howard, this is still a historic season. How historic? These 4 numbers tell that story.

34

About 15 billion people have existed during the time the MLB existed. Around 20,000 people have played in at least 1 MLB game. About 8,000 have hit an HR. So just by playing in the MLB and hitting a single HR, you are already in the 1% of the 1% in World History.

But only 34 people have ever hit 50 HRs in a season. Not many people can say they have done something that only 33 other people have ever accomplished. Now, Schwarber can.

He joins the likes of Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Barry Bonds, and Ken Griffey Jr.

He also becomes only the 2nd Phillies player to do it. Ryan Howard in 2006, and now Schwarber. Jim Thome did it in his career, but not with the Phillies.

13

50 Hrs is not his only milestone this season. Along with hitting 50 bombs, he somehow stole 10 bases for the 1st time in his career. Of the 34 players to hit 50 HRs, only 13 also stole 10 bases in the same season.

No one mistakes Schwarber for a speed demon. His average sprint speed ranks near the bottom of the league. But give him credit, he has still managed to add value with his legs by stealing a few bags. And it puts him in even rarer territory.

Want to go deeper? Only 10 of those 13 players also reached 120 RBIs. If he draws 5 more walks, he will be one of only 5 players to hit 50+ HRs, steal 10+ bases, have 120+ RBIs, and walk 100+ times.

2

50 HRs is not the only rare feat Kyle Schwarber accomplished this year. Just recently he had a 4 HR game. That is something only 21 players have done. But it gets even more historic than that.

Jayson Stark joined Unfiltered before Schwarber hit his 50th HR, and set the scene for how rare the eventual milestone would be in the context of his 4 HR game. Only 1 other player has ever accomplished both feats, 50 HRs and a 4 HR game in their career, Willie Mays. No one has ever done both in the same season.

181

This one is less about this season and more about Schwarber's time with the Phillies. After hitting number 50, Schwarber has hit 181 bombs in his first 4 seasons with the Phillies.

How crazy an accomplishment is that? Only 2 players have ever hit more in their first 4 seasons with a team. Babe Ruth (189) and Mark McGwire (191).

He never hit 40+ in a season before joining the Phillies. Some of that was missed time due to injuries. He hit 32 in 113 games in 2021 between 2 teams. But before 2-022, 38 was his career high. Meanwhile, 38 is his low in a Phillies jersey. That was last year, and he missed 12 games.