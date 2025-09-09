Week 2 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup- Still on Top?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles had a somewhat uneven week 1. They won, but there were certainly some issues that need to be ironed out. It is only week 1, and if you look around the league, you will see a lot of sloppy football. So you can't judge the Eagles too harshly, they are still the reigning champions and there is a lot of reasons to be excited for them. But we saw some things that we were worried about going into the 1st game come to fruition?

But how does the National media view them? Are they still the number 1 team in he eyes of the Football world? Or did another team jump above them after 1 week of action? Here is your week 2 Eagles Power Rankings round-up.

Week 2 Eagles Power Rankings

"The rookie out of Alabama played all but five snaps on defense. He was credited with a key forced fumble in the second half that thwarted a promising Cowboys drive. He finished with three tackles and did not allow a reception the two times he was targeted in the passing game. Campbell's most memorable play was a pass breakup deep down the seam, where he stayed stride for stride with tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and denied a pinpoint pass from Dak Prescott. The linebacker tandem of Campbell and Zack Baun has the potential to be one of the best in the league."

If there is anything Eagles fans should be over the moon with after week 1, it is the play of the Eagles' Linebackers. Not only did Zack Baun look just as good as he did last year, but Jihaad Campbell immediately lived up to his hype coming out of the draft. That is a tandem that can carry a defense, especially when the Eagles actually have their star DT on the field instead of in the locker room.

"The defensive questions won't go away, especially with the second cornerback spot. The Eagles had to make several in-game adjustments to deal with the coverage issues... Teams that don't have Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley might be a tad more concerned, even with Philly about to embark on a trip to Kansas City. They're still the Eagles for now."

CB 2 is a genuine concern. Adoree Jackson gave up over half the passing yards they allowed, adding in Jakorian Bennett, and it makes up the bulk of it. Bennett also got dinged for a costly penalty.

The Eagles settled in, with some help from the storm delay. They need whoever is the CB2 to at the very least be solid. Otherwise, good QBs will find and pick on the weak link all game long.

"Re-signing Zack Baun was a priority this offseason. Smart move. Baun, an All-Pro last season, had a big game that included running down Miles Sanders on a long run, saving a TD. Sanders fumbled later in that drive, the biggest turning point in the Eagles’ win. Baun’s great story continues."

There was perhaps a small amount of lingering doubt for Baun coming into this season. Was last season truly the real deal? Did he actually go from a depth edge rusher to one of the best Inside Linebackers in the sport? Week 1 answered that question. Vic Fangio saw something in Baun that no one else did and gave him the chance to show how talented he truly is.

"The Eagles added Tank Bigsby to the backfield after—I thought—the A.J. Dillon experience left something to be desired. While this was a kick return depth move as well, I think the Eagles understand that doubling down on exhausting the opponent via run game strangulation is the way forward. Dallas appeared surprisingly game to match strength, which means more talented defensive lines will be able to as well."

I think it is a bit absurd that, because the Eagles' run game was not at its best in week 1, other defenses will be able to slow them down as well. There is way more data to prove the exact opposite. Eagles run game was humming along until the storm delay. The O-Line never seemed to fully get back up for the game.

"I know they didn’t look great against the Cowboys. It was a weird game, losing DT Jalen Carter early and then the weather delay. I’m willing to give them a pass for one week only. They’re still the same team they were a week ago. And to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man. So for now, the top spot still belongs to them."

I think you need to give any team more than 1 week, or even 2, to fairly judge them. The Eagles didn't look like the team that won the Super Bowl until week 7. The Chiefs, even in their 2 straight Super Bowls, got out of the gate slowly. The Patriots near the end of the Tom Brady era were notorious for starting slow.