This Day in Sports History: September 9

Sports fans are in for a treat in September, with MLB action, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC battles, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1 races. Over the years, Sept. 9 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Looking back on the events of Sept. 9, three athletes stand out: John McEnroe, Randy Johnson, and Tom Brady. McEnroe was known for his masterful shot-making and volleying as well as his notorious on-court temper tantrums, which often included screaming at officials. Johnson played 22 seasons, primarily with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks, winning five Cy Young Awards and helping lead the Diamondbacks to a 2001 World Series title. Brady won a record seven Super Bowl titles, holds numerous NFL records, and is a prominent global icon in the sport.