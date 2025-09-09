Mets vs Phillies: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Mets have dropped three games in a row and will aim to win Game 2 of the three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets are 76-68 and second in the National League East Division. They are eight games behind the Phillies for first place and have a three-game advantage in the final wild card berth. New York lost Game 1 by a 1-0 score. The New York offense produced only five hits, with Pete Alonso leading the way with two. The bullpen performed admirably, and the second inning proved decisive.

The Phillies are 84-60 and lead the NL East Division. Philadelphia is getting closer to sealing the NL East crown, and they will try to win another close game. They have won four of their previous five games, including two shutouts. Philadelphia recorded seven hits in Game 1, with Harrison Bader leading the way on offense with three.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-181)

Phillies -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Mets +122

Phillies -127

Total

OVER 8.5 (+108)

UNDER 8.5 (-117)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Mets' last five games.

The NY Mets are 1-4 SU in their last five games.

The NY Mets are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Philadelphia's last seven games at home.

Philadelphia is 6-2 SU in its last eight games when playing at home against the NY Mets.

Mets vs Phillies Injury Reports

New York Mets

Joey Meneses, 1B - Day-to-day

Luis Torrens, C - 10-day IL

Jesse Winker, LF - 60-day IL

Tyrone Taylor, CF - 10-day IL

Jose Siri, CF - 60-day IL

Matt Rudick, CF - Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal, 3B - 60-day IL

Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B - 10-day IL

Trea Turner, SS - 10-day IL

Brandon Marsh, CF - Day-to-day

Marcus Lee Sang, CF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Mets vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

New York is 31-41 on the road and 4-6 in its last 10 games. The Mets are ranked ninth in runs scored, 10th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging percentage. They are ranked 15th in ERA.

Juan Soto leads the team in home runs, and he had one walk in Game 1. The Mets' offense is trending down, and their last two losses were one-run defeats. New York needs to find a way to get another winning streak going because their wild-card spot is slipping away. On the mound for the Mets is Sean Manaea, who is 1-2, with a 5.60 ERA. He has no quality starts this season and has given up four runs or more in five of his last six outings.

Philadelphia is 46-23 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 10th in runs scored, third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. They are ranked seventh in ERA.

Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In Game 1, he had one walk. Philly is winning low-scoring and close games. They would like to get the bats going and take some stress off the pitching staff. On the mound for the Phillies is Ranger Suarez, who is 11-6, with a 2.76 ERA. He has 15 quality starts this season, and two of his last three outings were shutouts.

Best Bet: Phillies Spread