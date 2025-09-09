Adoree Jackson Will Remain As The Starting Corner, For Now

If there was any major concern coming out of week 1, it was the CB2 spot. Adoree Jackson struggled in week 1 against the Cowboys. Jakorian Bennett, in the few snaps he played at CB2, did not look much better. The defense eventually adjusted, and Vic Fangio did his best to adjust on the fly, but clearly it is an issue the Eagles need to address.

But if you were hoping for a change, you will need to wait a little longer. Vic Fangio talked to the media on Tuesday and confirmed that, at least for now, Adoree Jackson will still start at outside corner.

It is important to note that Fangio said, "Right now." So the plan can change. It could even change before Sunday. But for now, we should operate with the belief it will be Jackson out there again across from Quinyon Mitchell, with Cooper DeJean still in the slot.

How Bad Was Adoree Jackson in Week 1?

The Cowboys gained 188 yards through the air. If you can hold Dak Prescott, with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, to under 200 yards, and no passing TDs, you take that. But 103 of those yards came against Jackson.

The Cowboys targeted him 7 times. 5 went for catches, and the Cowboys averaged 20.6 yards per reception. All 5 catches went for a 1st down. That was not all from Lamb. Kavonte Turpin gained 16 yards against him, and Pickens gained 11.

Meanwhile, Mitchell gave up just 30 yards and 7.5 yards per catch, and Dejean, on 3 targets, allowed 0 yards and 1 catch. Bennett, in his limited playing time, allowed 3 catches on 3 targets and got called for pass interference.

Jackson was the weak link. In the secondary, you can't really have a weak link. Mitchell and DeJean can play lock-down defense, but if Jackson gets beaten, teams will just target him all game long. The Eagles need their CB2 to at least get a passing grade. In week 1, that was not the case.

Does Adoree Jackson Deserve Patience?

A lot of players get the excuse that it is just week 1. AJ Brown and Devonta Smith barely got involved? It is just week 1. Saquon Barkley and the O-Line don't look as elite as they did last season? Okay, it is only week 1. Does Jackson deserve the same leash?

Yes and no. Part of why those players get those leashes is that they earned them. We know they can play at an elite level, so they get a bit more leeway. Jackson is a journeyman corner. At his best, he is a solid corner.

Still, we have seen him be better than he was in week 1. CeeDee Lamb is a tough test. He will need to be able to cover great WRS if he is going to start for a Super Bowl-winning team, but maybe we can give him a little leash. It seems like the Eagles are doing that, if only out of desperation.

But that leash is short. Jackson won't get weeks to figure things out. He might not even get another full game.

The Chiefs don't have any WRs that can test him the way Lamb did, especially with Xavier Worthy on the mend with a dislocated shoulder. Hollywood Brown is their next best guy. A solid WR, but a far cry from Lamb.

The Chiefs will likely try to get him on Jackson. Jackson needs to be up for that challenge. If not, the Eagles may need to make a decision. Either moving DeJean outside, which Fangio said they don't want to do, giving Bennett a chance, or making another move.

They can't win a Super Bowl if Jackson played like he did in week 1. They can win one if he is a C+ type player, but he can't get beaten left and right. There are too many good WRS on contending teams for them to get by with a weak link at CB2.