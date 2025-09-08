Shorthanded Phillies Send Trea Turner, Alec Bohm to IL

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that their two starters on the left side of the infield will head to the injured list with only three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Trea Turner left Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning after sprinting through first base on an infield grounder. Alec Bohm has dealt with a nagging shoulder issue.

The Phillies promoted Otto Kemp and Donovan Walton to fill the two available roster spots.

Trea Turner & Alec Bohm Injured

Rob Thomson spoke about the severity of Turner’s injury. The 32-year-old shortstop missed six weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain in 2024. The Phillies expect a shorter recovery timeline.

“We had the MRI. It’s a grade 1. We expect him back by playoff time. Actually, it was better than what we expected.” -Rob Thomson

Turner was in the midst of his best overall season since joining the Phillies in 2023. His .305 batting average ranks fourth in the major leagues. Thomson pushed Turner to concentrate more on on-base percentage as a leadoff hitter, stealing bases, and scoring runs entering the 2025 season.

Although his power numbers have slipped, the Phillies have benefitted from his style as table-setter in front of Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper at the top of the order. Turner has also improved his defense drastically at shortstop.

The Phillies lost Zack Wheeler, their top starting pitcher, for the remainder of 2025 due to a blood clot issue. They'll now hope Trea Turner, one of their three most valuable position players, returns healthy from the IL before Red October.

Turner ran the bases with limitations after the hamstring injury in 2024. He stole 10 bases in 33 games before the IL stint and only nine bases in 88 games after his return. He also finished outside the 99th or 100th percentile in average sprint speed for the only time in his 11-year MLB career. He still modestly finished in the 96th percentile.

Bohm returned from a stint on the IL with a cracked rib on August 17. He’s hit .243 with a .648 OPS in 19 games since.

“Bohmer, he’s been grinding with this left shoulder for a while now, fighting through it. It’s probably been a week or 10 days. He could feel it once in a while in a while in a swing, and yesterday he felt it on every swing.” -Rob Thomson

The Phillies will turn to Edmundo Sosa as Turner’s replacement at shortstop. The sparkplug utility man has provided energy in limited time in the lineup, but he has limitations as a major leaguer that keep him in a tier well below a high-priced regular like Turner.

The organization’s slim middle infield depth forced them to call up Walton, a journeyman with only 70 major league games in parts of five seasons.