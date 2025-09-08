This Day in Sports History: September 8

September is an exciting month for sports fans with MLB games, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC battles, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1 races. Over the years, Sept. 8 has seen many noteworthy moments and legendary sporting performances. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Looking back on the events of Sept. 8, the outstanding athletes were Bob Feller, Margaret Court, and Pete Sampras. Feller, known as "Rapid Robert," was a hard-throwing Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher for the Indians and also served as a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Court is a retired Australian tennis legend and former world No. 1 who holds the record for the most major singles titles (24). Sampras is an American tennis icon widely recognized for his dominant, all-court style, powerful serve, and 14 Grand Slam singles titles.