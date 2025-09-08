This Day in Sports History: September 8
September is an exciting month for sports fans with MLB games, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC battles, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1 races. Over the years, Sept. 8 has seen many noteworthy moments and legendary sporting performances. Here's a closer look at some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Significant events in sports history that occurred on Sept. 8 include:
- 1883: The New York Gothams scored 13 runs in one inning against the Philadelphia Quakers.
- 1915: William Johnston won the men's singles title at the U.S. National Championships, now known as the U.S. Open.
- 1939: Bob Feller became the youngest pitcher in MLB history to win 20 games.
- 1946: Jack Kramer won the U.S. Open men's singles title.
- 1946: Pauline Betz Addie won her fourth and final singles title at the U.S. National Championships.
- 1952: Frank Sedgman claimed his second consecutive U.S. Open singles title.
- 1957: Juan Manuel Fangio won the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1958: Roberto Clemente achieved three triples in a game.
- 1960: Sprinter Wilma Rudolph won her third gold medal at the Rome Olympic Games.
- 1963: Warren Spahn earned his 13th career 20-win season.
- 1963: Jim Clark won his first Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1963: Maria Bueno secured his second of four U.S. Open singles titles.
- 1965: Bert Campaneris played all nine positions in an MLB game.
- 1969: Margaret Court won her third U.S. Open singles title.
- 1972: Ferguson Jenkins earned his sixth consecutive 20-win season.
- 1973: Margaret Court won her 24th Grand Slam singles title.
- 1974: Jimmy Connors claimed the first of his five U.S. Open singles titles.
- 1985: Pete Rose tied Ty Cobb's record of 4,191 career hits.
- 1989: George Brett earned his 2,500th career hit.
- 1992: Danny Tartabull recorded nine runs batted in in a single MLB game.
- 1993: Darryl Kile pitched a no-hitter against the New York Mets.
- 1996: Pete Sampras successfully defended his U.S. Open men's singles title.
- 2001: Venus Williams successfully defended her U.S Open women's singles title.
- 2008: Roger Federer won his fifth consecutive U.S. Open men's singles title.
- 2019: Rafael Nadal claimed his 19th Grand Slam singles title.
Looking back on the events of Sept. 8, the outstanding athletes were Bob Feller, Margaret Court, and Pete Sampras. Feller, known as "Rapid Robert," was a hard-throwing Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher for the Indians and also served as a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Court is a retired Australian tennis legend and former world No. 1 who holds the record for the most major singles titles (24). Sampras is an American tennis icon widely recognized for his dominant, all-court style, powerful serve, and 14 Grand Slam singles titles.