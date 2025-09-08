Sixers Are Bringing Back The Fan Favorite Black Jerseys

6 Jun 2001: Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The 76ers won 107-101.

How can the Sixers earn some goodwill with a frustrated fanbase? Easy, give them something they have been asking for for over a decade. The return of the Allen Iverson era Black Jerseys.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of that Eastern Conference Champion team from 2001, led by AI while wearing those black jerseys, the Sixers will wear the retro uniform multiple times this season. Along with the return of the Jerseys, they will honor that 2001 team during 14 games this season. The promotion includes throwback merchandise, alumni tributes, and more.

The Return Of The Sixers Black Jerseys

They debut the jerseys on November 8th vs the Raptors, but will also wear them:

Nov 9th (Pistons)

Nov 23rd (Heat)

Dec 4th (Warriors)

Dec 7th (Lakers)

Dec 20th (Mavs)

Dec 23rd (Nets)

Jan 24th (Knicks)

Jan 31st (Pelicans)

Feb 11th (Knicks)

Mar 3rd (Spurs)

Mar 4th (Jazz)

Mar 23rd (Thunder)

Apr 12th (Bucks)

The Raptors, Lakers, and Bucks games are a nice touch. The Sixers faced all 3 of those teams during that 2011 run. The only team missing is the Pacers.

The Black Jerseys had been shelved since 2010, much to the chagrin of many fans. They teased the return of the uniforms for a couple of years now. They even shared photos of Tyrese Maxey in the black threads after he re-signed last season.

Tickets go on sale September 10th for these select games. For more information and a chance to score tickets, fans can visit the official page for the promotion here.

So bust out those throwbacks from deep in your closet, or maybe plan to buy a new throwback jersey. A Tyrese Maxey Black Jersey is sure to be a hot-selling item.