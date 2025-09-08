How Legitimate Are Rumors of Phillies Tipping Pitches?

Bryce Harper shoulders the frustration of every loss with the Philadelphia Phillies. When he stood in the visitors' clubhouse at Citi Field on August 25, he shared an unusual nugget in the aftermath of a rough 13-3 loss to the New York Mets.

Cristopher Sanchez has broken into the top-tier of major league lefties, but his worst outing of the 2025 season rekindled internal questions about a sometimes taboo topic with a long history in baseball.

"He (Sanchez) might've been tipping a little bit. We'll see. The Mets are so good at it. I think they're one of the best teams in the game, really getting guys and getting tips." -Bryce Harper

The high-priced slugger had just invoked an age-old, unwritten element of baseball that caused a stir in Phillies conversations during a rough week against an arch-rival.

However, most analysis didn’t account for the evolving prevalence of tipping pitches in modern baseball and the level of relevant precursors in recent history between the Phillies and the Mets.

Jayson Stark's Bold Suggestion

The Mets outscored the Phillies 25-8 in a late August sweep that upheld New York’s chances of a National League East championship. They’ve won seven of nine matchups against the Phillies in 2025, including all six at Citi Field after defeating the heavily-favored Phillies in the NLDS last October.

Timely hitting with runners in scoring position at an outrageous 21-37 (.568) clip fueled the surging Mets. Big innings in all three games opened the floodgates in sequences that seemed eerily similar to the NLDS. Runners on base contribute heavily to the chances of relaying predetermined tips pointed out in pregame scouting reports.

Jayson Stark reported during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic his belief that the statistical anomaly is more than a coincidence.

"I don't think the Mets are just hot, or that they (the Phillies) are just cold, or that there is a curse. I think the Mets have tells on every Phillies reliever and know what’s coming. Bryce (Harper) alluded to this against Cristopher Sanchez the other night. I honestly do not think that he is just throwing stuff out there, like he’s guessing. I think this is a real thing." -Jayson Stark on 97.5 The Fanatic

Stark's colleague Matt Gelb has also reported similar sentiments within the Phillies organization.

Phillies relievers allowed 16 earned runs in only 12 ⅔ innings during the 2024 NLDS. A modified bullpen group that includes stud addition Jhoan Duran allowed 11 earned runs in three games during the August series at Citi Field.

The belief of tipping pitches offers a possible explanation for the Phillies after a brutal week in Queens and a seemingly recurring weakness.

Mets Leads Field of MLB Teams Discovering Tips

Skeptics fairly pointed out that Hall of Famer Jayson Stark – among the best in the business – didn’t necessarily provide a blanket explanation for the struggles, however.

The possibility sometimes offers a convenient excuse for poor performance. The Phillies also considered that Jordan Romano was tipping pitches early in 2025, but he’s proved to be simply ineffective since.

Stark's statement on its surface didn’t include any rationale for starting pitchers struggling during the series, the lack of composure they showed during big innings in the disappointing sweep, and additional factors that led to the bullpen’s shortcomings in the 2024 NLDS.

However, the thought that the Phillies are hiding behind a convenient, nonexistent excuse ignores mountains of evidence of proven connections and incidental suggestions of a highly impactful competitive disadvantage.

Baseball Tonight, which airs on 97.5 The Fanatic overnights, dove into the impact of modern technology and AI algorithms on pitching biomechanics and MLB teams tipping pitches.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“More recently, baseball teams have gone all in in terms of stealing signs and using technology to do it… Just about every major league baseball team now has this software called KinaTrax in their stadium, which is for lack of a better term, just incredibly advanced motion software where you can relay every single action on a baseball field. One of which is of course the way that a pitcher delivers the baseball and does the best he can to hide the baseball. That often is stuff that can be picked up video wise to such an extent that you can figure out what a pitcher’s going to throw next based on the tell that the KinaTrax software provides you.” -Paul Hembekides on Baseball Tonight

Citi Field was the first major league ballpark to install KinaTrax in 2013. Mets starting pitcher Griffin Canning has discussed the benefit of KinaTrax software in his first season with Mets and how it's outweighed some of the biomechanics he used in previous organizations.

Manager Carlos Mendoza has even floated the possibility that the Mets self-scouted struggling reliever Ryan Helsley’s potential tips.

Mets first base coach Antoan Richardson worked under former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler with the San Francisco Giants. Harper and the Phillies know Kapler’s tendencies well enough to justify a basis for their suspicions. Richardson's tenure on the staff, beginning in 2024, correlates with the Mets' dominance in the rivalry.

The Phillies have also actively addressed concerns about opponents acquiring their data. The organization filed a lawsuit against an outside analytics company Zelus, now owned by Teamworks Innovation, for allegedly compromising expected competitive advantages by working with prohibited competing teams.

The lawsuit’s civil cover focuses heavily on concerns of data shared within the National League East, mentioning the word “division” 33 times. The lawsuit doesn't specify the Mets, but the Phillies incidentally filed it just months after losing to the NL East rival in a playoff series.

Phillies Focus on Biomechanics & Analytics

The Phillies, owners of a strong reputation among the leading edge of MLB teams utilizing modern analytics, aren’t strangers to innovative ideas in biomechanics and applying advantages in technology to their pitching staff.

John Middleton has invested heavily in modern resources, going as far as acquiring a biomechanics lab in Clearwater. The investments underscores a priority to stay ahead of opponents for competitive advantages like tips on pitchers.

Caleb Cotham also worked with data-driven training plans at Driveline before his stint as Phillies pitching coach began in 2021.

Rob Thomson and the Phillies staff have dedicated a rigorous time investment to utilize newer resources to self-scout Phillies pitchers in their glove positioning and grips that could provide tells.

“We’re looking at it every day, every day. Even if we don’t think people have something, we still look. You have to be detailed in every way possible. When we look at it, I think we do a pretty good job. Sometimes, other people are seeing something differently than what you’re looking at. We just stay after it, and they work hard at it.” -Rob Thomson

Phillies right-hander Jesus Luzardo publicly shared concerns about tipping pitches during a drastic slump in June. He worked closely with Mark Lowy, as assistant on Cotham's staff of pitching coaches, to adjust glove positioning. He's capably moved past the slump with effective adjustments.

Most of the public analysis on baseball analytics focuses on predictive modeling. However, Foundational Research & Applied Biomechanics is a separate branch of the organization’s analytics department.

Assistant general manager Ani Kalambi manages data and research related to decisions in baseball operations. Director Dan Aucoin is one of 11 employees specific to the Foundational Research & Applied Biomechanics department.

“It’s amazing the amount of information that we produce and we cipher through and give to the staff members. I think it’s something we always need to do, and I think if you’re stagnant, if you’re ever satisfied, somebody else is going to pass you up. You need to always be progressing and looking at any new ways that you can get better.” -Dave Dombrowski on MLB Network

Phillies Face Unusual Challenge

Outside voices sometimes associate the concept of picking up tips as an unfair advantage against the rules. However, the ability to capitalize on resources in analytics to gain a competitive advantage is simply an element of scouting.

The Mets have dominated the Phillies in the rival’s recent history with no concrete reason to believe they’ve broken any written or unwritten rules.

The Phillies face the complex challenge of competing with the Mets in a less familiar, more mathematically advanced, and highly unusual element of modern MLB organizations. They own the benefit of major market resources to help succeed in self-scouting and scouting opponents to gain their own competitive advantages.