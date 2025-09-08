Mets vs Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

The Mets head to Philadelphia tonight looking to cut into the Phillies' division lead and reset after a tough weekend in Cincinnati. First pitch of the four-game series is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. EST at Citizens Bank Park.

New York (76–67) dropped two straight to the Reds, who now trail the Mets by four games for the final NL Wild Card spot.

Rookie sensation Nolan McLean (4–0, 1.37 ERA) will get the ball for the Mets, making his fifth big league start. The right-hander has been dominant so far, holding opponents to a .144 average and giving up just four runs in 26.1 innings.

The Phillies (83–60), meanwhile, enter the series as winners of seven of their last 10. They counter with Aaron Nola (3–8, 6.78 ERA), who gave up six runs over five innings in his last time out.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+135)

Phillies +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline

Mets -125

Phillies +105

Total

Over 8.5 (-120)

Under 8.5 (+100)

The above data was collected on Sept. 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mets are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 3-3 on the road.

The Phillies have won seven of their last 10 but are 5-5 against the spread.

The Mets are 4-5 in their last nine games when playing as the favorites.

The Phillies have won their last two matchups when named the underdogs.

The Mets are 6-12 in their last 18 road games but 9-2 in their last 11 against the Phillies.

The total has gone over in four of the Phillies' last six matchups against the Mets.

Mets vs Phillies Injury Reports

Mets

Tylor Megill, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Tyrone Taylor, CF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Jose Siri, CF — 60-day IL (tibia).

Drew Smith, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Phillies

Trea Turner, SS — Day to day (hamstring).

Jordan Romano, RP — 15-day IL (finger).

Daniel Robert, RP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Mets vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

"The Mets keep finding ways to lose, so it's hard to take them seriously against a team like the Phillies. However, McLean has been incredible through 26.1 innings, allowing 13 hits and 4 runs, and that includes giving the Phillies 8 scoreless innings a little over a week ago .... In 33 home innings, Nola has a 6.55 ERA and .304 allowed batting average. The Mets will probably find a way to screw things up anyway, but I'll take a shot with them given the pitching edge." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"New York Mets rookie Nolan McLean has been lights out to open his MLB career, allowing just four total runs (1.37 ERA) across four starts. The Mets are 4-0 in those games, and McLean has given up just 13 hits in 26.1 innings of work .... Philly is 5-8 in Nola's outings in the 2025 season, and he's allowed four or more runs in eight of those outings. I think he's an easy fade candidate in this divisional matchup on Monday. Pick: Mets." — Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated