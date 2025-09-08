Eagles Acquire Tank Bigsby, Continue To Be Active In Trade Market

Howie Roseman told us after the final cutdown that the Eagles are never done adding to the roster. He told reporters that they will always look for oppurtunities to improve the roster. He meant. In his latest move, the Eagles added to their RB room, bringing in 3rd year back Tank Bigsby. They sent the Jaguars' 2026 5th and 6th round picks to make the trade work.

What Tank Bigsby Brings To The Table

Tank Bigsby is coming off a breakout year 2 with the Jags. While sharing carries with Travis Etienne, Bigsby racked up 766 yards and 7 TDs on 168 carries. Good for a solid 4.6 yards per carry. All 4 numbers led the Jaguars. That said, he also coughed up 3 fumbles, an issue that plagued him going back to his days at Auburn.

It seemed like this year, Etienne was set to take over the lead-back duties. Bigsby saw just 5 carries on Sunday. He became expendable to the Jags, and the Eagles pounced on the chance to grab a young, promising back.

What role do the Eagles have planned for him? That is unclear. They already seemingly had a crowded backfield. Barkley eats up the lion's share of the carries, and Will Shipley and AJ Dillon both showed promise in a backup role. But Shipley sustained a rib injury in the week 1 win. We have yet to get an update about the severity, but this trade may be an indication he could be out for a while.

Shipley operated as the team's kick returner. Bigsby just so happens to have experience as a return man, averaging 32.5 yards per return last season. He seems like a natural fit to slide into that role going forward. John Metchie took on the return duties after Shipley left the game in week 1.

They also lost FB Ben VanSumeran to a season-ending injury, who took up a roster spot at RB. Bigsby does not fill the same role as a lead blocker VanSumeran did, but he can fill the roster spot left behind on the RB depth chart.

Howie Busy In The Trade Market

It is the latest of a slew of moves for Howie Roseman since training camp first opened. They sent Thomas Booker to the Raiders for CB Jakorian Bennett, who we could see more of going forward. After cutdowns, they brought back swing tackle Fred Johnson. They reunited John Metchie with some of his old Alabama teammates to add depth to their WR room. And with Tanner McKee on the mend, they added Sam Howell to have another backup QB with starting experience.

Now, they take a shot at a RB with upside. He may not see a ton of carries, but we learned last season how important depth is for a Super Bowl team. It is little surprise that many of these moves have been about addressing their depth.