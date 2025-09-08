3 Major Postives From The Eagles Week 1 Win

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jihaad Campbell #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

One game is in the books for the Eagles. It was a win, though not a pretty one. But we have had a weekend, and 14 other NFL games to let things marinate. While there are certainly things for the Eagles to work on, looking at the CB2 position, there is way more to come away happy about.

Jalen Hurts Is That Guy

Hurts did not come away from the game with huge passing numbers. It gives the usual suspects who try to bait Eagles fans for clicks ammunition to knock Hurts down. But anyone who actually watched the game will tell you how great he was.

The Cowboys' secondary did a good job in coverage vs AJ Brown and Devonta Smith. Both struggled to get open. The Cowboys ran a shell that pretty much prevented the Eagles from pushing the ball down the field. They also managed to bottle up Saquon Barkley for most of the game, keeping him under 4 yards per carry.

So what did Hurts do? He took what the defense gave him, made no mistakes, delivered a few good passes, and made it happen with his legs.

That is what smart QBs do. He was as efficient as any QB in the league, and he did it without much help from the star power around him. People love to put him down and say that anyone can win with that much talent. But in week 1, Hurts was the star power.

Jake The Make Is Back

Jake Elliott struggled last season. After going 15 for 17 on FGs over 50 yards in the previous 3 seasons, Elliott hit just 1 in 7 attempts last year. When Kickers go, they tend to go quickly. It left people concerned that maybe he lost his touch.

So far, so good. Elliott attempted 1 FG all game in week 1. He was good from 58 yards, and it might have been good from 63. He nailed the kick, with a lot of distance to spare.

Elliott, despite Cris Collingsworth claiming otherwise for some reason, was perhaps the long-range kicker before last season. Even in bad weather, the guy was automatic from 50+, and would hit 58-yarders and even 60-yarders with ease. We saw him bounce back a bit in the playoffs, but seeing him crush a 58-yarder was a big sigh of relief. Knowing you have a guy you can rely on to hit a big FG makes winning games so much easier.

The Eagles LBs Could Be Elite

We already knew that Zack Baun was great, but it was nice to have it confirmed again. There was a tiny bit of linering doubt about if there was any flukiness to his season last year. He erased those doubts in week 1. The highlight play was him chasing down Miles Sanders to prevent a TD. But he was all over the field the whole game.

My favorite play was when he blew up a Kavonte Turpin Jet Sweep. Not a flashly highlight play, but emblematic of what type of player he is. Baun can cover sideline to sideline, and always has himself in postion to make a play. More than just those highlights, are the little things he does every snap that shows up throughout the game.

Now, they might have 2 guys like that. It was quite the debut for rookie Jihaad Campbell. Again, the thing people will remember is him breaking up a pass downfield. He also played a part in forcing the fumble. But he was making little plays throughout the game. Busting up passing lanes, getting to the edges of the field to stop run plays.

Both players threw in a mix of highlight plays, but also just solid overall play.

We saw how good LB play changed the Eagles defense last season. Now they have two high level players for years to come. The depth is not too bad either. The only question becomes what do you do with Nakobe Dean when he comes back?