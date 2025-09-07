This Day in Sports History: September 7

Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of NFL season, the start of college football, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and F1. Over the years, Sep. 7 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at some of these.

Three athletes who stood out on September 7 were Sarah Palfrey Cooke, Whitey Ford, and Dan Marino. Cooke's accomplishments extended beyond the court as she was a pioneering sports commentator and an influential figure in breaking down racial barriers in the sport. Ford is best known for his dominant pitching, winning six World Series championships, earning a Cy Young Award, and setting multiple World Series records. Marino was recognized for his record-setting 1984 season with 5,084 passing yards and 48 touchdowns and for his incredible arm strength and fast, accurate release, making him a revered figure in football history.