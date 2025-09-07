This Day in Sports History: September 7
Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of NFL season, the start of college football, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and F1. Over the years, Sep. 7 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at some of these.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Sep. 7 included:
- 1892: James Corbett knocks out the defending champion John L. Sullivan, in 21 rounds, and wins the world heavyweight boxing title. It was Sullivan's only loss and it was his last fight.
- 1923: Howard Ehmke pitches a no-hitter against the A's.
- 1941: Bobby Riggs wins the US Men's Tennis Open.
- 1941: Sarah Palfrey Cooke wins the US National Championship for Women's Tennis and she swept all three women's titles.
- 1942: Pauline Betz wins the US Open for Women's tennis and it was the first of three straight US singles titles.
- 1952: Alberto Ascari wins the Formula 1, World Drivers Championship.
- 1953: Roy Campanella sets a catcher record of 125 RBI's in a season. He eventually ended the season with 142 RBI's.
- 1953: Tony Trabert wins the US Men's Tennis Open and it was the first of five major titles.
- 1953: Maureen Connolly became the first female to achieve a Grand Slam title.
- 1955: Whitey Ford became the fifth MLB pitcher to pitch consecutive one hitters.
- 1958: Althea Gibson defends her title and wins the US Open for Women's Tennis.
- 1960: The United States sweeps the medals in the men's discus, at the Rome Olympics.
- 1968: Virginia Wade wins the US Open Women's Tennis title and it was her first Open era US singles title.
- 1969: Jackie Stewart wins his first Formula 1, World Drivers Championship.
- 1974: Billie Jean King wins the US Open Women's Tennis title and it was her fourth and final, US singles title.
- 1980: John McEnroe defends his title and wins the US Men's Tennis open.
- 1986: Dan Marino throws his 100th career touchdown pass and he was the fastest QB to get to that mark.
- 1996: Steffi Graf defends her title and wins the US Open for Women's Tennis. It was her fifth and final, US singles title.
- 2002: Serena beats her older sister Venus, and wins the US Open for Women's Tennis. It was her second US title.
- 2003: Andy Roddick wins the US Open for Men's Tennis and it was his only career Grand Slam title.
- 2020: Dustin Johnson wins the Tour Championship by three strokes.
Three athletes who stood out on September 7 were Sarah Palfrey Cooke, Whitey Ford, and Dan Marino. Cooke's accomplishments extended beyond the court as she was a pioneering sports commentator and an influential figure in breaking down racial barriers in the sport. Ford is best known for his dominant pitching, winning six World Series championships, earning a Cy Young Award, and setting multiple World Series records. Marino was recognized for his record-setting 1984 season with 5,084 passing yards and 48 touchdowns and for his incredible arm strength and fast, accurate release, making him a revered figure in football history.