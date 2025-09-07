Eagles Show Why Good Teams Always Find a Way- Even in Weird Week 1

There’s an old cliché in football: good teams find ways to win games, bad teams find ways to lose them.

In Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles (a good team) proved that point with a gritty 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys (a bad team). Week 1 is always a little strange—especially with starters barely touching the field in preseason—but this one had an extra layer of chaos.

First, the Eagles lost their best defensive player—and arguably one of the best defenders in the NFL—before the opening snap after an ejection. Then, the game was interrupted by a one-hour lightning delay in the second half. Despite all of that, the Eagles still found a way to get it done. And two players stood out above the rest.

Jalen Hurts: Still a Winner

No surprise here—Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts did everything necessary to deliver the win. Something he’s made a career out of. This isn’t hype, it’s fact: since 2022, Hurts owns a 38-10 record, good for a .792 winning percentage. That’s now better than Patrick Mahomes, who dropped to 39-11 (.780) after Kansas City’s loss to the Chargers in Brazil on Friday night.

Against Dallas, Hurts showed why he’s the ultimate difference-maker. He scored twice on scramble runs when passing lanes broke down, not only putting points on the board but breaking the Cowboys’ will in the process. He finished with a game-high 62 rushing yards on 14 carries, while also going 19-for-23 through the air for 152 yards.

His highlight throw—a gorgeous 51-yard strike to Jahan Dotson—was a glimpse of the chemistry with Dotson that should only improve this season.

Good teams find ways to win. So do good quarterbacks. And Jalen Hurts is absolutely a good quarterback.

Zack Baun: The Heart of the Defense

On the other side of the ball, linebacker Zack Baun was the heartbeat of the defense. His stat line—six solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup—was solid, but his biggest contribution didn’t show up in the box score.

Midway through the third quarter, with Philly clinging to a 24-20 lead, former Eagle Miles Sanders broke free for what looked like a sure long touchdown run. But Baun refused to quit, chasing Sanders down from behind and tackling him at the 11-yard line after a 49-yard gain.

That hustle play saved the game. Moments later, rookie Jihaad Campbell and defensive tackle Byron Young forced a Sanders fumble, recovered by corner Quinyon Mitchell. The Cowboys never reached the red zone again and never scored another point.

Good teams win with talent. Great teams also win with heart. Zack Baun brought plenty of both.

What The Eagles Need To Fix

Despite the win, the Eagles have work to do. New offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo needs to get star receiver A.J. Brown involved earlier—he didn’t see a target until the fourth quarter. The passing game also has to stretch the field more; only one attempt traveled farther than 11 yards.

Defensively, the cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell remains a glaring weakness. Adoree Jackson was overmatched against CeeDee Lamb, and Jakorian Bennett didn’t fare much better. Those issues will need quick answers as the season rolls on.

The Bottom Line For The Eagles