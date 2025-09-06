This Day in Sports History: September 6
Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL and College Football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and F1. Over the years, Sept. 6 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Sept. 6 included:
- 1883: The White Stockings scored 18 runs in one inning against the Wolverines.
- 1905: Frank Smith pitched a no-hitter against the Tigers.
- 1913: Jerry Travers won the U.S. Golf Amateur Championship.
- 1920: The first radio broadcast of a prizefight witnessed Jack Dempsey knocking out Billy Miske in three rounds to win the heavyweight boxing title.
- 1920: Bill Tilden won the U.S. Open for men's tennis, the first of six straight U.S. singles titles.
- 1943: Carl Scheib became the youngest pitcher in AL history at 16 years and 8 months.
- 1943: Joe Hunt won the U.S. Open for men's tennis, his only major title.
- 1943: Pauline Betz defended her title to win the U.S. Open for women's tennis.
- 1953: Roy Campanella hit 38 home runs and set the record for home runs by a catcher in the regular season.
- 1960: Middle-distance runner Herb Elliott beat his own world record, clocking 3:35.6 in the 1,500 meters.
- 1963: The Indians vs. Senators game was the 100,000th in MLB history.
- 1975: Chris Evert won the U.S. Open for women's tennis, the first of six U.S. singles titles.
- 1980: Macalester College ended its 50-game losing streak, the longest in U.S. College Football history.
- 1986: Michael Spinks won the heavyweight boxing title with a technical knockout over Steffen Tangstad in four rounds.
- 1986: Martina Navratilova won the U.S. Open for women's tennis, her third U.S. singles title.
- 1995: Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig's record playing in his 2,131st consecutive game.
- 1996: Eddie Murray hit his 500th career home run.
- 2003: Justine Henin-Hardenne won the U.S. Open for women's tennis, her first U.S. title.
- 2008: Serena Williams won the U.S. Open for women's tennis, her third U.S. title.
- 2009: Suzann Pettersen won the Canadian Women's Open by five strokes.
- 2020: A ball struck in frustration by Novak Djokovic, which hit a line judge, led to the player's disqualification in the fourth round of the U.S. Open.
Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 6 were Bill Tilden, Roy Campanella, and Chris Evert. Tilden dominated the sport in the 1920s by winning multiple U.S. and Wimbledon singles titles and becoming the first American to win Wimbledon. Campanella was one of baseball's greatest catchers, starring with the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1950s, while Evert was an iconic American professional tennis player who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles.