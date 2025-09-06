This Day in Sports History: September 6

Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL and College Football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and F1. Over the years, Sept. 6 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 6 were Bill Tilden, Roy Campanella, and Chris Evert. Tilden dominated the sport in the 1920s by winning multiple U.S. and Wimbledon singles titles and becoming the first American to win Wimbledon. Campanella was one of baseball's greatest catchers, starring with the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1950s, while Evert was an iconic American professional tennis player who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles.