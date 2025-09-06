Evaluating Jalen Hurts After Week 1 Victory Against Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t win so impressively on Super Bowl banner night. Jalen Carter’s ejection actually dominated the postgame chatter more than any breakdown of a victory over the arch-rival Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts, however, quietly led his team to a 24-20 win in Week 1 without flashy counting stats. Nick Sirianni spoke postgame about his quarterback’s efficient performance.

“I thought he played really efficient, and I thought he played really well. He’s a big reason why we won that football game tonight, the game that he played. Again, I know that it’ll say that we threw for 152 yards. (The criticism will be) ‘What’s going on? Why didn’t we throw?’ But, Jalen played really efficiently and really (well) from what I saw and made plays with his legs, his mind, and with his arm.” -Nick Sirianni

Jalen Hurts On The Ground

Sirianni chose his postgame words very intentionally. He preached the message of “Contribution Over Credit” during training camp for a Super Bowl champion roster loaded with talent that individual stats won’t always quantify properly.

Hurts has previously talked about his goals as a triple-threat quarterback who beats defenses with his legs, his mind, and his arm. His coach’s words credited the execution.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The running game produced collectively with 158 yards on the ground. Hurts picked up 62 yards on 14 carries with two rushing touchdowns. He converted an additional five first downs on the ground, including the play that sealed the win inside the two-minute warning.

The sixth-year quarterback effectively dodged the Dallas pass rush with scrambles that utilized strong blocking from his offensive line, with Lane Johnson powerfully sealing the right edge on multiple long scrambles. Hurts also executed in short yardage converting two "Tush Push" sneaks.

Through The Air

Throwing for 152 yards in the NFL isn’t going to land Hurts in any conversations for Player of the Week honors. However, success rate and Quarterback Rating (QBR) tell a more comprehensive story of the efficiency that Sirianni mentioned.

The two stats measure performance by determining an expected gain for each play based on down and distance. Hurts finished with a 54% passing success rate, which far exceeds his yearly averages of 46% in each of the past three seasons.

He finished with a 93.7 QBR, which is measured by percentile (100 is perfect; 50 is average). Dak Prescott passed effectively for long stretches of the game, and he conversely finished with only a 58.7 QBR.

The Mental Edge

Jalen Hurts left room for improvement with his Week 1 performance. He hasn’t developed full chemistry with first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith make up one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, but Hurts targeted them only four times combined.

The offense also missed opportunities after a fluky weather delay to seal the win sooner with better ball control to sustain drives and limit opportunities for the Dallas offense to make a comeback. The unit has plenty of runway to develop after the loss of Kellen Moore and an underwhelming regular season through the air in 2024.

"There’s so much unknown, but you’ve got to be able to be not on the reactive side of things, more so proactive and being able to play smart ball and put yourself in advantageous positions. I’m happy for him (Patullo) to come out here and get his first win as an offensive coordinator. I know he’s waited a long time for this opportunity and we just want to keep building. I know we’re all hungry for that.” -Jalen Hurts

Despite the shortcomings, Hurts made the necessary plays based on what the game called for. His situational awareness in a tight game kept the Eagles on top throughout the second half.

The former second-round pick threw only five interceptions in 2024. Taking care of the football benefitted an Eagles offense that didn’t depend heavily on a prolific passing attack last season. It bumped him down a few offseason quarterback rankings that didn’t properly capture the whole picture of NFL quarterback values.

He continued the secure approach on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles did not turn the ball over in the season opener.

Hurts has received criticism in the past for limited isolated impact on his team's success. The "game manager" label carries a negative connotation for quarterbacks without flashy stats whose teams have winning records.