This Day in Sports History: September 5

September is a significant month for sports fans. The start of football season highlights an entertaining four weeks. Over the years, Sept. 5 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at some of these.

A.J. "Super Tex" Foyt, Roscoe Tanner, and Cal Ripken Jr. are three particularly noteworthy athletes in this list of Sept. 5 events. Foyt's legendary 40-year career included numerous championships and a record 35 consecutive Indy 500 starts. He built a legacy as a successful team owner and is known as a tough competitor. Tanner was the first player to have his serve clocked at 153 mph, a record that stood for over two decades until Andy Roddick broke it. Ripken Jr. played in a record 2,632 consecutive games, surpassing Lou Gehrig's legendary streak and earning him national iconic status.