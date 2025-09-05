ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Sports History: September 5

September is a significant month for sports fans. The start of football season highlights an entertaining four weeks. Over the years, Sept. 5 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories…

Michael Garaventa
Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 2021 PGA Championship
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

September is a significant month for sports fans. The start of football season highlights an entertaining four weeks. Over the years, Sept. 5 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at some of these.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Sep. 5 include:

  • 1908: Nap Rucker pitched a 6-0 no-hitter against the Boston Braves.
  • 1916: Richard Norris Williams won his second and final men's singles title at the U.S. National Championships.
  • 1921: Walter Johnson reached 2,287 career strikeouts, setting a new MLB record.
  • 1925: Golfer Bobby Jones won the U.S. Amateur Championship.
  • 1939: John Bromwich won the International Lawn Tennis Challenge.
  • 1948: The U.S. men's tennis team won its third consecutive Davis Cup title.
  • 1949: Pancho Gonzales won the men's singles event at the U.S. National Championships.
  • 1949: Margaret Osborne duPont successfully defended her women's singles title at the U.S. National Championships.
  • 1950: Art Larsen won the men's singles title at the U.S. National Championships.
  • 1951: Frank Sedgman achieved the first of his two consecutive men's singles crowns at the U.S. National Championships.
  • 1951: Maureen Connolly won the U.S. National Championships, claiming the first of her nine Grand Slam singles titles.
  • 1960: A.J. Foyt achieved his first of 67 IndyCar victories.
  • 1960: Cassius Clay (who later became known as Muhammad Ali) won the light heavyweight boxing gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rome.
  • 1962: Atlético Madrid beat ACF Fiorentina 3-0 to win their second European Cup Winners' Cup tournament.
  • 1971: J. R. Richard struck out 15 San Francisco Giants.
  • 1979: Roscoe Tanner served 11 aces in his win against the top-seeded Björn Borg in the U.S. Open Tennis Championships quarterfinals.
  • 1982: Jay Sigel won the U.S. Men's Amateur Championship.
  • 1987: Carl Lewis won gold in the men's long jump at the World Athletics Championships.
  • 1989: Chris Evert competed in her final U.S. Open tennis match, losing to Zina Garrison in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.
  • 1994: Jerry Rice scored his 127th career touchdown, surpassing Jim Brown's NFL record.
  • 1995: Cal Ripken Jr. played in his 2,130th consecutive game, tying Lou Gehrig's record streak.
  • 1997: The Orioles and Yankees played in the longest nine-inning game in MLB history.
  • 2020: The 8-1 underdog Authentic won the Kentucky Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert his sixth Derby win.
  • 2021: Patrick Cantlay won the PGA TOUR Championship by one stroke.

A.J. "Super Tex" Foyt, Roscoe Tanner, and Cal Ripken Jr. are three particularly noteworthy athletes in this list of Sept. 5 events. Foyt's legendary 40-year career included numerous championships and a record 35 consecutive Indy 500 starts. He built a legacy as a successful team owner and is known as a tough competitor. Tanner was the first player to have his serve clocked at 153 mph, a record that stood for over two decades until Andy Roddick broke it. Ripken Jr. played in a record 2,632 consecutive games, surpassing Lou Gehrig's legendary streak and earning him national iconic status.

Sports History
Michael GaraventaWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect