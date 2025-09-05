This Day in Sports History: September 5
September is a significant month for sports fans. The start of football season highlights an entertaining four weeks. Over the years, Sept. 5 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories…
September is a significant month for sports fans. The start of football season highlights an entertaining four weeks. Over the years, Sept. 5 has witnessed notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at some of these.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Sep. 5 include:
- 1908: Nap Rucker pitched a 6-0 no-hitter against the Boston Braves.
- 1916: Richard Norris Williams won his second and final men's singles title at the U.S. National Championships.
- 1921: Walter Johnson reached 2,287 career strikeouts, setting a new MLB record.
- 1925: Golfer Bobby Jones won the U.S. Amateur Championship.
- 1939: John Bromwich won the International Lawn Tennis Challenge.
- 1948: The U.S. men's tennis team won its third consecutive Davis Cup title.
- 1949: Pancho Gonzales won the men's singles event at the U.S. National Championships.
- 1949: Margaret Osborne duPont successfully defended her women's singles title at the U.S. National Championships.
- 1950: Art Larsen won the men's singles title at the U.S. National Championships.
- 1951: Frank Sedgman achieved the first of his two consecutive men's singles crowns at the U.S. National Championships.
- 1951: Maureen Connolly won the U.S. National Championships, claiming the first of her nine Grand Slam singles titles.
- 1960: A.J. Foyt achieved his first of 67 IndyCar victories.
- 1960: Cassius Clay (who later became known as Muhammad Ali) won the light heavyweight boxing gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rome.
- 1962: Atlético Madrid beat ACF Fiorentina 3-0 to win their second European Cup Winners' Cup tournament.
- 1971: J. R. Richard struck out 15 San Francisco Giants.
- 1979: Roscoe Tanner served 11 aces in his win against the top-seeded Björn Borg in the U.S. Open Tennis Championships quarterfinals.
- 1982: Jay Sigel won the U.S. Men's Amateur Championship.
- 1987: Carl Lewis won gold in the men's long jump at the World Athletics Championships.
- 1989: Chris Evert competed in her final U.S. Open tennis match, losing to Zina Garrison in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.
- 1994: Jerry Rice scored his 127th career touchdown, surpassing Jim Brown's NFL record.
- 1995: Cal Ripken Jr. played in his 2,130th consecutive game, tying Lou Gehrig's record streak.
- 1997: The Orioles and Yankees played in the longest nine-inning game in MLB history.
- 2020: The 8-1 underdog Authentic won the Kentucky Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert his sixth Derby win.
- 2021: Patrick Cantlay won the PGA TOUR Championship by one stroke.
A.J. "Super Tex" Foyt, Roscoe Tanner, and Cal Ripken Jr. are three particularly noteworthy athletes in this list of Sept. 5 events. Foyt's legendary 40-year career included numerous championships and a record 35 consecutive Indy 500 starts. He built a legacy as a successful team owner and is known as a tough competitor. Tanner was the first player to have his serve clocked at 153 mph, a record that stood for over two decades until Andy Roddick broke it. Ripken Jr. played in a record 2,632 consecutive games, surpassing Lou Gehrig's legendary streak and earning him national iconic status.