Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

Despite not holding the best record in the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies have built the largest divisional lead in the conference. They are currently six games ahead of the New York Mets, a lead they will look to build against the Miami Marlins tonight. The Marlins do not have much skin in the game here, seeing as they have already been eliminated from postseason contention. Playing spoiler is always an incentive, so fans should be in for a fun one regardless tonight.

Starting pitching is more often the difference in the regular season. Luckily, the Phillies have lefty Cristopher Sanchez on the mound tonight. Sanchez has quietly been one of the best starters in the MLB, earning a 2.66 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 27 starts. One of those starts came against the Marlins, and Sanchez held Miami to a single run over eight innings. It helps that Miami hits significantly worse against lefties, a dynamic that should be on display once again in this game.

The Marlins do not have a legitimate starter on the mound here. Several untimely injuries have forced manager Clayton McCullough to turn to his bullpen for all nine innings, a strategy unlikely to result in success thanks to a Miami bullpen that ranks in the bottom third of the MLB in nearly every metric.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (-157)

Marlins +1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Phillies -253

Marlins +228

Totals

Over 8 (-112)

Under 8 (-103)

The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies are 38-34 ATS when playing on the road.

The Phillies are 50-59 ATS when they enter the game as a favorite.

The under is 21-19-2 when Philadelphia plays a divisional opponent.

The Marlins are 80-60 ATS this year.

The Marlins are 74-44 ATS when they enter the game as an underdog.

The under is 36-32 when Miami plays at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

Jordan Romano, RP - Out.

Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers, LF - Out.

Griffin Conine, OF - Out.

Dane Myers, OF - Out.

Graham Pauley, 3B - Out.

Phillies vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

The odds of this game reveal how little the oddsmakers think of the Marlins tonight. Miami's lack of starting pitching is the biggest issue, with the Marlins remaining fairly sizable underdogs to even cover the spread. That makes the moneyline and spread both nearly unplayable.