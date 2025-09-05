Eagles Can’t Treat Jalen Carter Ejection As Isolated Incident

A second Super Bowl banner ignited the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated their arch-rival on a night that was supposed to be a celebration of the franchise’s ascension into a status as one of the best organizations in the NFL.

Instead, the focus shifted to Jalen Carter after the third-year defensive tackle earned an ejection for spitting on Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys took advantage of a Philadelphia defense without its best player, but the Eagles ultimately squeaked out a close win against an inferior team.

Prescott might’ve baited him by spitting first, but Carter’s temper became a serious detriment to his team before he even took a snap in the 2025 season.

Carter faces the possibility of a suspension with the Kansas City Chiefs on deck. The Eagles now have to face a problem in the bigger picture for a player with repeated incidents of losing his composure on the field.

Nick Sirianni Addresses Jalen Carter Ejection

Nick Sirianni sat down at the podium well after midnight. He undoubtedly knew the first question he’d face.

“Obviously, we had some personal fouls today. I want these guys to play with great energy, great tenacity while doing it, within the rules of the game. So we’ll address that. We talked about that, obviously, at halftime because I felt like that’s a really good offense and every one of their drives in that first half that resulted in points were all penalties.” -Nick Sirianni

The Super Bowl champion head coach was also referring to a taunting penalty by Nolan Smith. The free 15 yards helped the Cowboys move into range for a field goal in the second quarter.

However, Carter’s absence impacted the game with a higher magnitude for a defense that lost six key contributors from the 2024 roster.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Cowboys ultimately put only 20 points on the board. However, they exposed an Eagles defense with four scoring drives on four possessions in the first half. Vic Fangio's unit certainly didn't live up to the high standard of a dominant performance in Super Bowl LIX.

“We want to have great energy, tenacity, all those different things, but we’ve got to do it within the rules of the game, and we will address that. We’ll go through that, but we’ve got to get better in that scenario. We need that guy (Carter) on the field. He’s a really good player.” -Nick Sirianni

Sirianni always intends to keep disciplinary conversations between himself and his players. However, he’s also aware that the ejection isn’t Carter’s first overaggressive mistake to hurt his team in the heat of competition.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle threw a nasty punch at Connor Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter of a Week 15 win last season. The officials flagged him with a 15-yard penalty, and Sirianni reacted intensely on the sideline.

The Eagles acknowledged the mistake and publicly downplayed the magnitude. However, Carter didn’t learn from it. He committed another personal foul one week later in a loss against the Washington Commanders.

The repeated issue reared its ugly head immediately to begin the 2025 season.

Impact on the 2025 Eagles

The Eagles entered Week 1 as heavy favorites over a Dallas team that lost its best player in a demoralizing preseason trade. However, the defending champions failed to harness their aggression properly and allow their superior talent to speak for itself.

Instead of celebrating a sack from a star defensive tackle, the crowd at the Linc had flashbacks to Week 1 of the 2005 season coming off a Super Bowl appearance. Jeremiah Trotter Sr. hit the showers early because of a pregame fight, and the Eagles slipped out of the gates in a loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

“You see how I coach with emotion, and I want them (players) to play with emotion, and that’s what I kind of say all the time is you have to do it within the rules of the game. We need everybody out there to help us be successful.” -Nick Sirianni

Sirianni handled the situation with composure. However, the embattled head coach has his fair share of incidents that align with Carter’s impulse.

Carter and the Eagles also lost their composure in the loss against Washington last December. While it didn’t stop them from reaching their ultimate goal, it did contribute to a disappointing loss. C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected after two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, and Carter’s penalty only fueled a red hot Washington offense.

Did Sirianni demonstrate a different level of composure with strong leadership? No, he instead blew off a postgame handshake with Eagles legend Zach Ertz in a show of poor sportsmanship.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

He also interrupted Carter’s conversation with defensive line coach Clint Hurtt to escalate a heated exchange after the personal foul against Pittsburgh.

Sirianni said the right things during his postgame availability after defeating the Cowboys. He's taken steps during his tenure with the Eagles to improve his temperament, and a Super Bowl ring certainly grants him some additional liberty. However, he’ll now face a longer-term issue of controlling the temperament of his players better than he has in the past.

Jalen Carter addressed the media after the ejection for spitting. He also mentioned in-game conversations with other defensive linemen about what he was seeing from the Dallas offense.

“It was intense for me. I wanted to be out there with the guys so bad, just to support and help, even just stand on the sideline. Things went how they went. We’ve just got to move on. I made a promise to them boys. It won’t happen again.” -Jalen Carter

The apology might’ve been the sensible reaction, but it doesn’t solve a problem he’s repeatedly caused.

The Eagles will wait to hear whether or not the core piece of their defense will be available in Week 2. A Super Bowl rematch on the road poses an offense much more capable of exploiting weaknesses than the underwhelming Cowboys.