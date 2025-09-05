FIU Panthers at Penn State Nittany Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

Penn State looked very good in last week's debut win over Nevada. But the 2025 Nittany Lions are being held to a high standard already. With so many predictions calling for PSU to be a factor in this winter's College Football Playoff, the Nittany Lions hope it's a "2025-26" season, not just the season of 2025.

Quarterback Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions host the FIU Panthers at noon EST this Saturday. CFB oddsmakers favor Penn State overwhelmingly, putting another 40-plus point spread on Week 2's tilt.

Florida International comes off an impressive win of its own over Bethune-Cookman, a 42-9 romp in which senior RB Kejon Owens scored twice for the Panthers. There's little to suggest, however, that Week 1's opposing Wildcats were comparable to an opponent like No. 2-ranked Penn State in any way.

Spread

Panthers +41.5 (-101)

Nittany Lions -41.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Panthers +466

Nittany Lions -900

Total

OVER 53.5 (-111)

UNDER 53.5 (-109)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

FIU Panthers at Penn State Nittany Lions Betting Trends

Penn State is 4-1 in matchups against Conference-USA.

FIU is 0-1 against Penn State and 0-8 versus tenured Big Ten programs.

Florida International has lost eight consecutive away games.

FIU Panthers at Penn State Nittany Lions Injury Reports

FIU Panthers

None

Penn State Nittany Lions

Wide receiver Kaden Saunders is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Peter Gonzalez is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Bekkem Kritza is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Josiah Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

FIU Panthers at Penn State Nittany Lions Predictions and Picks

Penn State's defense is playing well enough to earn some shutouts against underdogs like FIU. Patrick Koerbler of Black Shoe Diaries wrote after the Nevada game, "It was a really nice day for the defensive line as a whole … (if) Alonzo Ford can stay healthy, Zane Durant with Ford, (Xavier) Gilliam, and (Ty) Blanding is pretty (darn) good."

That hype could mislead bettors into thinking a 42-0 Penn State win is more likely than 63-7. FIU's tacklers were lucky against Bethune-Cookman, which racked up 346 yards of offense while getting flagged for about twice as many penalty yards as FIU, and going 0-for-3 on fourth-down conversion efforts.