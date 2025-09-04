This Day in Sports History: September 4

Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, the UFC, the two-yearly Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sep. 4 has witnessed plenty of notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at just a few of them.

Of the athletes who set themselves apart on Sep. 4, Mark Spitz, Jim Abbott, and Dan Marino are three of the most noteworthy. Spitz's seven gold medals were achieved in world-record times, making him the most successful athlete at the 1972 Olympic Games and establishing him as a swimming legend and cultural icon. Abbott's inspiring career, with his unique glove-switching technique, made him an internationally known figure and a prominent motivational speaker. Marino played his entire 17-year career with the Dolphins and is widely considered one of the greatest passers of all time, but he never won a Super Bowl.