Phillies vs Brewers Odds, Spread, and Total

Two division leaders square off in a rubber match this afternoon after trading punches through the first two games of the series, as the Philadelphia Phillies close out their set against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. First pitch for the potential postseason preview is set for 4:10 p.m. EST.

The Phillies (80–59) top the NL East but dropped a 6–3 decision yesterday, snapping a stretch of four wins in five games. The Brewers (86–54) continue to set the pace in the NL Central, holding a six-game cushion over the Cubs and the game one victory over the Phillies, 10-8.

Philadelphia hands the ball to left-hander Ranger Suarez (10–6, 3.02 ERA), while Milwaukee counters with Freddy Peralta (16–5, 2.58 ERA), who gave up just one run in 28 innings across five starts in August.

Kyle Schwarber anchors the Phillies' lineup with 49 home runs and 119 RBI, while Trea Turner leads the team with a .302 average. Milwaukee's offense could be without Christian Yelich, who is day-to-day but remains the club's top run producer with 27 homers and 92 RBI. Sal Frelick has chipped in with a .298 average.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-190)

Brewers -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Phillies +112

Brewers -120

Total

Over 8 (+103)

Under 8 (-112)

The above data was collected on Sept. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Phillies are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 1-3 on the road..

The Brewers have won just two out of the last eight times they've played as favorites.

The Philies have won just one of their last six games against the Brewers.

The Brewers are 13-6 in their last 19 games at home.

The Phillies are 4-2 in their last six games but 1-4 in their last five on the road.

The total has gone under in eight of the Brewers' last 12 meetings against the Phillies.

Phillies vs Brewers Injury Reports

Phillies

Zack Wheeler, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Jordan Romano, RP — 15-day IL (finger).

Brewers

Shelby Miller, RP — Day to day (elbow).

Trevor Megill, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

DL Hall, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Rhys Hoskins, 1B — 10-day IL (thumb).

Phillies vs Brewers Predictions and Picks

"For what it's worth, Philadelphia holds a losing record on the road at 35-36. Meanwhile, Milwaukee sits 46-25 at home this year, one of the best records of any franchise. This ought to be a very close contest with two star arms facing off on the mound, and either one can stymie what are usually potent batting orders. Still, the Brewers are the MLB's top squad for a reason and I don't believe Suarez slows them down enough to win this one." — Keagan Smith, DraftKings Network

"Brewers. Both teams are motivated to grab a win as they look to clinch the top of their division. However, the Brewers have looked like a much stronger team all around and have dominated the Phillies in their recent outings despite their game one loss. I am expecting the Brewers to come back and win this series so I have to look towards them in this matchup." — Anthony Leute, Statsalt