Eagles Made A “Strong Play” At Trading For Micah Parsons

The Micah Parsons drama dominated headlines this summer. Especially over the past few weeks leading up to his trade to the Packers. But, per a report by Adam Schefter, the Eagles actually made a "strong play" at him.

The Cowboys would likely never trade him in the division. Especially to an Eagles team coming off winning the Super Bowl. The Cowboys already looked bad enough for trading away one of the best players in the NFL. If they handed him to their rival and helped them win another Super Bowl, Jerry Jones would never live it down.

But you can't blame the Eagles for trying. If a player like Parsons becomes available, you have to at least make the call.

Parsons is 1 of only 2 players with at least 12 sacks in each of the past 4 seasons. He is also tied for the most pressures in the league since the Cowboys drafted him. Parsons is the type of defensive player who can transform a defense.

Since the Cowboys drafted Parsons, they give on average 21.2 pts per game. In the 5 games he missed, they gave up 29.4. More than an extra TD allowed per game.

How would the Eagles have made the Parsons contract work? That is a more difficult question. The Packers made him the richest non-qb ever, with an AAV of $47 million. The Eagles' cap situation is already tenuous. That is before Jalen Carter breaks the bank next off-season and becomes the richest DT in NFL history.

Howie might have found a way to make it work, but it would have complicated matters and perhaps forced them to move on from talent in other areas.