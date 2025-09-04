Cowboys vs Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total

Welcome to the first game of the NFL season, between the Dallas Cowboys and the defending Super Bowl Champion, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys were 7-10 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The offensive line labored, and the run game suffered. In the summer, Dallas traded Micah Parsons, one of their top defenders. This season will see some new faces on both the roster and the coaching staff. George Pickens, a good wide receiver, will provide Dak Prescott with another target.

The Eagles finished 14-3 last season, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl. The offensive line will be fully healthy and ready to play against Dallas. Running back Saquon Barkley was just ranked first by his peers, and quarterback Jalen Hurts feels optimistic going into the season. There is also some enthusiasm about the Eagles' new linebacker tandem of Zack Baun and rookie Jihaad Campbell.

Spread

Cowboys +8 (-104)

Eagles -8 (-103)

Moneyline

Cowboys +359

Eagles -397

Total

Over 47.5 (-109)

Under 47.5 (-103)

The above data was collected on Sept. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cowboys vs Eagles Betting Trends

Dallas is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone over in six of Dallas' last eight games.

Dallas is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games.

Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone over in five of Philadelphia's last seven games.

Philadelphia is 6-0 SU in its last six games.

Cowboys vs Eagles Injury Reports

Dallas Cowboys

Perrion Winfrey, DT - Back

Trevon Diggs, CB - Knee

Tyler Guyton, T - Knee

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - Ankle

Philadelphia Eagles

Landon Dickerson, G - Back

Tanner McKee, QB - Right thumb

Andrew Mukuba, S - Hamstring

Josh Uche, OLB - Groin

Jalen Carter, DT - Shoulder

Cowboys vs Eagles Predictions and Picks

Last season, Dallas was ranked 16th in total yards, 11th in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, and 21st in total points. The Cowboys' defense will need to find a way to contain the Super Bowl MVP, Hurts, and the stacked Eagles offense, which features Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown. Dak is back after a season-ending injury in 2024. He will be challenged by the Eagles' defensive line, but might be able to find some holes in the Eagles' secondary.

Last season, Philadelphia was ranked eighth in total yards, 29th in total passing yards, second in rushing yards, and seventh in points scored. The Eagles are bringing back their main core from last year's Super Bowl run. Philly will try to avoid the Super Bowl hangover that often hits many championship teams. The Eagles will look to control the game by running the ball a lot and, on the receiving end, have Smith and Brown make some big plays. Last season, Philadelphia had two blowout wins against Dallas.

Best Bet: Eagles Spread