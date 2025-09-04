5 Eagles Who Could Have Big Games vs The Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 29: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The wait is finally over. No more pre-season games. No more getting excited about reports from camp. Tonight, we finally get the real thing. The Eagles kick off their season vs the Cowboys, and begin the hunt to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

But will we get a show that leaves the city pumped up during the long wait until game 2? Here are 5 Eagles players who could put on a show at Lincoln Financial Field tonight.

Saquon Barkley

I don't need to explain how good Saquon Barkley has been in an Eagles jersey. Last season, he broke franchise records for yards and league records for total yards including the playoffs. But what makes this matchup so exciting is how bad the Cowboys were at stopping the run last season.

They allowed the 4th most rushing yards per game. In case you want to say that it is because they trailed in so many games and teams ran it against them to run the clock, they allowed the 3rd most yards per attempt. Getting better against the run is how they tried to justify the Micah Parsons trade. But Kenny Clark, the player they got back, is someone who has struggled against the run himself in recent years.

None of their off-season additions scream that this is a team that is ready to improve vs the run. DT Solomon Thomas doesn't offer much as a run stopper, and neither does Edge Rusher Dante Fowler Jr. Both are guys who will help more vs the pass.

Expect a big night from Saquon. It's one of the best RBs and run blocking O-Lines in the league vs one of the worst run defenses.

Jalen Carter

Carter did not light up the stat sheet last year, but anyone watching could see his greatness loud and clear. Despite not racking up big sack numbers himself, he was a disruptive force. There is a reason why in nearly every list about the best DTs this season, he landed in the top 3.

Tonight, he gets to line up across from a rookie. The Cowboys will likely double-team him a lot, but he will get some chances to go one-on-one against someone playing their first NFL snaps.

I think the Tyler Booker pick will work out for the Cowboys, eventually. But tonight could be a welcome to the NFL moment for him.

The O-Line

The Cowboys are not going to get the pass rush they are used to. Micah Parsons is gone. The guys they replaced him with don't come close to approaching what he offered. And they are going up against the best O-Line in the league.

There are still some dangerous guys along that line. Osa Odighizuwa in particular stands out as someone who can generate interior pressure. But Clark is no where near the guy who used to be, and I am not sure where the exterior pressure will come from.

Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Tyler Steen may be tested a bit inside. But Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata might pitch shutouts vs the Cowboys Edge Rushers.

Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell

The Eagles LBs are the unit I am most excited to watch tonight. There was a lot of hype for this unit in camp. I heard multiple beat reporters say it is one of the best LB units the Eagles have ever had. Led by All-Pro Zack Baun and 1st round pick Jihaad Campbell.

Those two could go a long way to not only shutting down the Cowboys' run game but helping against the pass as well. Both guys are capable of playing the run, dropping back in coverage, and even getting after the QB.

We saw how great Baun was last year, and Campbell could be just as good if he lives up to the hype coming out of Alabama. Vic Fangio changed the way the Eagles view LBs, and Eagles fans are very grateful for that.

AJ Brown and Devonta Smith

We talked about how the Cowboys may struggle to generate pressure. Well, if they give Hurts time, chances are Smith and Brown are going to get open. Especially if Barkley is going off and the Cowboys need to bring a safety up.

It may feel like I am saying every Eagles player will have a good game. But that is kind of the case on paper. The Eagles, especially on offense, stack up really well against this Cowboys team.

Maybe they can get CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens lined up vs someone other than Quinyon Mitchell or Cooper DeJean, and maybe he makes some plays because of that. But nearly every other matchup favors the Eagles.

They should be able to run against them and throw against them. Dak Prescott might have interior pressure in his face all game. And it is hard to see the Cowboys running against the Eagles.