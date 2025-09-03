This Day in Sports History: September 3
Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL and College Football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and F1. Over the years, Sept. 3 has…
Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL and College Football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and F1. Over the years, Sept. 3 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Sept. 3 included:
- 1881: Richard Sears won the U.S. National Men's Championship in tennis.
- 1908: Tommy Burns knocked out Bill Lang in six rounds.
- 1911: William Larned won the U.S. National Men's Championship in tennis.
- 1918: Robert Lindley Murray defended his U.S. Men's National Championship title in tennis.
- 1928: Ty Cobb got the final hit of his Hall of Fame career, finishing with 4,189 hits.
- 1932: Jimmie Foxx hit the 50th home run of the season and became the third player in MLB history to achieve the 50-homer milestone.
- 1945: Sarah Palfrey Cooke won the U.S. Women's National Tennis Championship and her second U.S. title.
- 1947: The Yankees got 18 singles against the Boston Red Sox.
- 1947: Bill McCahan pitched a no-hitter against the Washington Senators.
- 1950: Giuseppe “Nino” Farina won the first Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1956: Jockey Johnny Longden became the winningest rider in thoroughbred racing.
- 1957: Warren Spahn set a National League record for a left-hander with his 41st shutout.
- 1966: Bobby Orr signed his first NHL contract with the Bruins.
- 1972: Mark Spitz swam a world record time of 51.22 seconds in the 100 meters.
- 1972: Hank Aaron got the 6,135th base of his career.
- 1973: Billy Casper won the Greater Hartford Open by one stroke, making it his 50th PGA Tour title.
- 1974: Oscar Robertson retired from the NBA.
- 1985: Gary Carter hit three home runs in an MLB game.
- 1989: The U.S. Open marked the final professional appearance of former world No. 1 and 18-time major champion Chris Evert.
- 2006: Andre Agassi finished his tennis career with eight Grand Slam titles and a record of 870-274.
- 2007: Pedro Martinez got his 3,000th career strikeout.
- 2011: Usain Bolt ran a season's best 19.40 to win the 200 meters.
- 2022: Serena Williams played her final match at the U.S. Open.
Athletes Ty Cobb and Serena Williams stand out on this day. Cobb was one of the original inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936. Williams' fame stems from her unmatched success, including a record 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era, four Olympic gold medals, and a powerful playing style.