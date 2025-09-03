Phillies vs Brewers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers opened their series with a slugfest, and tonight should bring more of the same at American Family Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia piled up 14 hits in Monday's 10–8 win, highlighted by Kyle Schwarber's 49th home run Brandon Marsh's four-hit game — the last of which singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth.

The Phillies (80–58) have won four of their last five and hold a 5.5-game lead in the NL East. Milwaukee (85–54) has dropped two straight but remains firmly in control of the NL Central with a five-game cushion.

Aaron Nola (3–7, 6.47 ERA) starts for Philadelphia as he searches for consistency since coming back from injury in mid-August. The veteran right-hander has allowed 14 home runs in 64 innings.

He'll face left-hander Jose Quintana (10–5, 3.69), who has been solid for the Brewers but gave up six runs over 3.2 innings in his last time out.

Spread

Phillies -1.5 (+153)

Brewers +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Phillies -101

Brewers -107

Total

Over 9 (-102)

Under 9 (-114)

The above data was collected on Sept. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Phillies are 6-4 in their last 10 games but are 3-7 against the spread.

The Brewers have won four of their last six but are just 1-6 in their last seven home games.

The total has gone under in four of the Phillies' past six games.

The over has hit in four of the Brewers' last five matchups.

The Phillies have won four of their last five but are 1-4 in their last five against the Brewers.

The total has gone under in eight of the last 11 games between these two teams.

Phillies vs Brewers Injury Reports

Phillies

Zack Wheeler, SP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Jordan Romano, RP — 15-day IL (finger).

Brewers

Shelby Miller, RP — Day to day (elbow).

Trevor Megill, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

DL Hall, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Rhys Hoskins, 1B — 10-day IL (thumb).

Phillies vs Brewers Predictions and Picks

"I'm on the over here. I get the case to be made for either side in this game, but I don't trust Nola as far as I can throw him, as he's been getting hit far more often than not this season. On the other side, Quintana's been due for some regression, and the Phillies have started to hit lefties better as of late. It may not be 10-8, but I think we see runs aplenty here. Give me the over." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz

"Brewers starting pitcher Jose Quintana owns a 3.69 ERA that is in danger of further negative regression as he has a 4.86 fielding independent with only six strikeouts per nine innings .... Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola has allowed 13 runs, 12 of which were earned, across 14 1/3 innings in three starts since coming off the injured list. This season, he has a 6.37 ERA as he prepares to face a Brewers team that leads the league in runs per game since the All-Star Break. Pick: Brewers." — Greg Peterson, VSiN