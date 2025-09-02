Eagles 2025 Position Previews: Linebackers

The City of Brotherly Love rejoiced during a second quarter defensive slaughter of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Philadelphia Eagles had broken the trends on the game’s biggest stage of a pass-happy NFL whose rules increasingly benefit offenses.

Howie Roseman and the Eagles then decided to break one of their own organizational trends with a heavy offseason investment in off-ball linebackers. They re-signed Super Blow LIX hero Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million contract and spent a first-round pick on linebacker/pass rushing hybrid Jihaad Campbell.

The pair of defensive centerpieces are expected to play the majority of the defensive snaps, at least until Nakobe Dean returns from the PUP list midseason.

How will Baun and Campbell change the identity of an organization that’s concentrated more on the trenches in recent history? How will Vic Fangio utilize his linebackers in his second season as Eagles defensive coordinator?

Zack Baun & Jihaad Campbell

The Eagles struck gold with a low-risk deal to acquire Zack Baun in 2024. The former New Orleans Saints misfit hit the ground running with a defined role under Fangio.

His standout performance with two sacks and an additional tackle for loss in Week 1 in Brazil turned some heads, but Baun continued the stunning knack for splash plays on defense. He excelled in coverage for one of the NFL’s best pass defenses and finished tied for second in the NFL with five forced fumbles.

The addition of Jihaad Campbell could accentuate another element of strength that helped Baun succeed in Fangio’s scheme in 2024. The veteran defensive coordinator keeps opposing quarterbacks off balance by creatively disguising his pass rush.

Shawn Syed of Sumer Sports frequently analyzes Fangio’s defensive calls for four pass rushers that don't necessarily include four down linemen or edge rushers chasing the quarterback. A versatile linebacker or defensive back blitzing can instead push an athletic rusher like Nolan Smith or Jalyx Hunt into coverage.

Both projected Eagles starting off-ball linebackers have the ability to rush the passer effectively in the overhang position or as creeping rushers who hit the line of scrimmage after the snap to add an element of surprise that opposing offenses need to account for.

The Eagles succeeded last season with the type of added complexity that didn’t characterize Jonathan Gannon’s defenses enough in 2021 and 2022.

The potential defensive strength helps offset a group of edge rushers with less overwhelming depth than Eagles teams in recent history. It's an important focus of the heavier investment of resources in the linebacker position.

Depth of Eagles Linebackers

Nakobe Dean hopes to return from his knee injury as soon as he’s eligible to rejoin the active roster in Week 5. Fangio sounds ready to throw Campbell into a starting role until then without leaning on rotational packages. The defensive coordinator answered a question about growth he'd like to see from young linebackers before they take the field in the regular season.

“Yes, you’d like to see it. The chances to see it without it being in a game are kind of over. We can control practice, what they see and what they need to see, but it’s real now.” -Vic Fangio

The Eagles benefitted from Fangio’s lack of apprehension to shift playing time to Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean during their rookie seasons in 2024. Fangio's blunt answer about young linebackers aligns with the same attitude. Campbell’s adjustment to the lack of rookie padding will determine part of Dean’s usage later in the season.

The expected reliance on Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell will most likely limit the role of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on defense. However, 97.5 The Fanatic’s Birds Insider Andrew DiCecco believes the Eagles feel confident in Trotter’s value as a depth piece.

“Everything I’ve gathered over the past year indicated that the team is and was really (pleased) last season in terms of his (Trotter’s) development. Fast learner, smart, instinctive, can read and diagnose. He makes up for the lack of prototypical size and athleticism with all of those intangibles and all those different subtleties and nuances that he brings to that position.” -Andrew DiCecco on 97.5 The Fanatic

Howie Roseman spent a fifth-round pick on Trotter in 2024. The decision honored the franchise’s legacy with name recognition that excited Eagles fans. Trotter will play an important backup and special teams role.