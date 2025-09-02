This Day in Sports History: September 2
Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and F1. Over the years, Sept. 2 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history that occurred on Sept. 2 included:
- 1924: Bill Tilden won his fifth straight U.S. singles title in tennis.
- 1940: Byron Nelson won the PGA Men's Championship for the first time.
- 1946: Ben Hogan won his third straight PGA event and the 11th title of the season.
- 1956: Juan Manuel Fangio won the F1 World Drivers Championship.
- 1960: Sprinter Wilma Rudolph won the first of three Olympic gold medals.
- 1962: Stan Musial moved into second place on the all-time hit list with 3,516.
- 1965: Ernie Banks hit his 400th career home run.
- 1971: Teenagers Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors won their first matches at the U.S. Open for Tennis.
- 1972: Cathy Carr swam a world record time of 1:13.58 in the 100 meters.
- 1972: John Hencken swam a world record time of 2:21.55 in the 200 meters.
- 1972: Milt Pappas pitched a no-hitter against the Padres.
- 1972: Sprinter Renate Stecher won the women's 100-meter gold medal at the Munich Olympics in a world record time of 11.07 seconds.
- 1972: Track cyclist Daniel Morelon defended his Olympic sprint title to win the gold medal in Munich.
- 1973: The Netherlands beat India 4-2 to win their first men's hockey World Cup title.
- 1974: Jack Nicklaus won the PGA Players Championship.
- 1978: Reggie Jackson became the 19th player in MLB history to hit at least 20 home runs in 11 straight years.
- 1979: Mark O'Meara won the U.S. Men's Amateur Golf Championship.
- 1990: Dave Stieb threw the MLB's ninth no-hitter of the season.
- 1994: Miguel Indurain rode 53.04 kilometers in an hour and set the UCI hour world record mark.
- 1995: Frank Bruno beat Oliver McCall in a 12-round points decision to win the WBC Heavyweight Title.
- 2001: Michael Schumacher won his 52nd F1 Grand Prix title.
Jackson was a Hall of Fame professional baseball player, known as “Mr. October” for his exceptional postseason performance. He won five World Series titles and numerous home run records. Schumacher was one of Formula 1's most successful drivers with 91 Grand Prix victories.