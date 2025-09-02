This Day in Sports History: September 2

Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and F1. Over the years, Sept. 2 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history that occurred on Sept. 2 included:

1924: Bill Tilden won his fifth straight U.S. singles title in tennis.

1940: Byron Nelson won the PGA Men's Championship for the first time.

1946: Ben Hogan won his third straight PGA event and the 11th title of the season.

1956: Juan Manuel Fangio won the F1 World Drivers Championship.

1960: Sprinter Wilma Rudolph won the first of three Olympic gold medals.

1962: Stan Musial moved into second place on the all-time hit list with 3,516.

1965: Ernie Banks hit his 400th career home run.

1971: Teenagers Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors won their first matches at the U.S. Open for Tennis.

1972: Cathy Carr swam a world record time of 1:13.58 in the 100 meters.

1972: John Hencken swam a world record time of 2:21.55 in the 200 meters.

1972: Milt Pappas pitched a no-hitter against the Padres.

1972: Sprinter Renate Stecher won the women's 100-meter gold medal at the Munich Olympics in a world record time of 11.07 seconds.

1972: Track cyclist Daniel Morelon defended his Olympic sprint title to win the gold medal in Munich.

1973: The Netherlands beat India 4-2 to win their first men's hockey World Cup title.

1974: Jack Nicklaus won the PGA Players Championship.

1978: Reggie Jackson became the 19th player in MLB history to hit at least 20 home runs in 11 straight years.

1979: Mark O'Meara won the U.S. Men's Amateur Golf Championship.

1990: Dave Stieb threw the MLB's ninth no-hitter of the season.

1994: Miguel Indurain rode 53.04 kilometers in an hour and set the UCI hour world record mark.

1995: Frank Bruno beat Oliver McCall in a 12-round points decision to win the WBC Heavyweight Title.

2001: Michael Schumacher won his 52nd F1 Grand Prix title.