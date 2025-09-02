Saquon Barkley Takes Top Spot On NFL Top 100

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 19: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Saquon Barkley is coming off a season for the history books. He put up over 2000 yards, came close to breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing yards record, and broke Terrell Davis's record for combined yards in the regular season and playoffs. He also helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

His peers took notice. Saquon Barkley landed at the top spot on the NFL's yearly Top 100 list, voted on by the players. He beat out the reigning MVP Josh Allen, former MVP Lamar Jackson, and 3-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes to take his place as the number 1 player in the NFL.

They showed Barkley a montage of the players who voted him as the number 1 player. Micah Parsons, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson, Lane Johnson, Pat Surtain, Brock Purdy, among others all put Barkley 1. You could see by his reaction how much that meant to Barkley. A big smile came across his face after watching the video.

"It feels amazing to see that video, and be selected number 1 by my peers," Barkley said. "You get love and devotion from the fans and the outside world. But when it is from your peers, it means that much more."

Before now, the highest Barkley ever placed on the NFL Top 100 was 16th. That was his rookie season. But the move to Philly spurred him to his best season by far. That 2000-yard season was enough to vault him all the way up to number 1.

Other Eagles On The NFL Top 100

Saquon Barkley was not the only Eagle to grace the list. In total, 9 Eagles made the list. The most in the NFL. Not surprising given they are the reigning champions.