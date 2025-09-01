This Day in Sports History: September 1

Sports in September are all about Major League Baseball, the start of the NFL and College Football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and F1. Over the years, Sept. 1 has witnessed notable moments and stories from sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history that occurred on Sept. 1 included:

The Brooklyn Bridegrooms won three MLB games in one day.

Colin Kaepernick knelt in protest during the U.S. National Anthem. 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo broke the world record for goals scored in men's international soccer.

Looking back on the events of Sept. 1, the athletes who stood out were George Foreman, Tom Seaver, and Jerry Rice.