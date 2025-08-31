August is a busy month for sports fans, with MLB games, the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, the start of the Premier League season, WWE events, the NASCAR Cup Series, track and field meets, and the first week of college football. Over the years, Aug. 31 has witnessed many noteworthy sports moments. Here's a closer look at some of these milestones.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Numerous great sports moments occurred on Aug. 31, including:

1904: Holcombe Ward won the U.S. National Championship. It was his only major singles title.

1915: Jimmy Lavender pitched a no-hitter against the Giants.

1935: Pitcher Vern Kennedy threw a no-hitter against the Indians.

1950: Gil Hodges hit four home runs in an MLB game.

1968: Bruce Fleisher won the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship.

1980: Hal Sutton won the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship.

1990: Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. became the first father and son to play on the same team.

1991: Houston quarterback David Klingler set an NCAA record by throwing six touchdown passes in the second quarter, beating Louisiana Tech 73-3.

1997: Oilers running back Eddie George rushed for 216 yards on 35 carries and scored a touchdown for the Oilers, defeating Oakland 24-21.

1999: Dino Ciccarelli announced his retirement from the NHL.

2021: Cristiano Ronaldo played for Manchester United for the second time.

Among these events from Aug. 31, three athletes stand out: Oliver Campbell, Ken Griffey Jr., and Tom Watson. Campbell was the youngest male player to win the U.S. singles title at the time. Griffey Jr. was a 13-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, and seven-time Silver Slugger. His "backward hat" style and athletic ability made him a fan favorite.