Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati: Odds, Spread, and Total

Any notion that the Philadelphia Union is slowing down was put to rest last weekend, when the "Zolos" went zany in a 4-0 triumph over the visiting Chicago Fire. Almost every striker that the fans want to see succeeding had a hand in goals, including Tai Baribo and his newly acquired understudy Milan Iloski.

Philadelphia manager Bradley Carnell threw aside criticism that Iloski had arrived to run Baribo out of town by using Baribo at forward, and Iloski on the wing, in a unique version of Philly's 4-4-2 formation. The victory also maintains Philadelphia's invincible streak in home games that has lasted since April.

Can the Union take its momentum on the road, where the club has labored to win in recent weeks? We'll find out when Philadelphia visits FC Cincinnati for a key contest at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday night.

Spread

Philadelphia Union +0.25 (-115)

FC Cincinnati -0.25 (-105)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union +193

FC Cincinnati +122

Draw +265

Total

Over 2.75 (-112)

Under 2.75 (-108)

The above data was collected on Aug. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Betting Trends

Philadelphia has lost only once in its last nine appearances across competitions.

Betting totals have gone under in seven of the Union's last 10 league matches.

FC Cincinnati has dropped four of its last five games across competitions.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Indiana Vassilev is out with a concussion.

FC Cincinnati

Midfielder Obinna Nwobodo is out with a quad strain.

Forward Luca Orellano is out with a leg injury.

Defender Miles Robinson is out with a leg injury.

Goalkeeper Paul Walter is out with a foot injury.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

Whatever the reasoning behind Cincinnati's (+120) odds to beat Philadelphia this weekend, they can't have anything to do with the first match that was played between the Eastern Conference rivals this year. Baribo scored a hat trick as Philly clobbered Cincy 4-1 on March 1, allowing just two accurate shots.

Make no mistake, Saturday's hosts have become formidable since then. FC Cincinnati is nipping at Philly and San Diego's heels in the MLS Supporters Shield race. Three points against Philadelphia could give Cincinnati the lead, while potentially knocking the Union down to third place. Evander of Cincinnati stands third overall in Major League Soccer with 16 goals scored in 26 league appearances thus far.