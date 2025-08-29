Nevada Wolf Pack at Penn State Nittany Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

There's no question about Penn State drawing a mighty favorite's line at the sportsbook today. Nevada is walking into a buzzsaw at Happy Valley, taking on a brand that came close to a national title in 2024-25.

Penn State is a whopping point-spread pick (-44.5) against visiting Nevada in each team's season debut, set for a Saturday kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST. It will be the first-ever football meeting between the schools.

This year's Nittany Lions are touted as a state-of-the-art powerhouse, having utilized the NIL system to hang on to NFL Draft talents for another year. Will the Nittany Lions' successful young tycoons fall prey to overconfidence against the Wolf Pack? It would only take one bad quarter to fail to cover six-plus touchdowns.

Spread

Wolf Pack +45.5 (-110)

Nittany Lions -45.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wolf Pack +1300

Nittany Lions -20000

Total

Over 60.5 (-110)

Under 60.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nevada Wolf Pack at Penn State Nittany Lions Betting Trends

Penn State's 13 wins last season were the most in program history.

The Nevada Wolf Pack has lost five consecutive games.

Totals have gone over in five of Penn State's last seven games.

Nevada Wolf Pack at Penn State Nittany Lions Injury Reports

Nevada Wolf Pack

None.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Wide receiver Kaden Saunders is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Andrew Rappleyea is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Nevada Wolf Pack at Penn State Nittany Lions Predictions and Picks

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated is predicting that Penn State will win the College Football Playoff in early 2026, based on the Nittany Lions' historic retention of senior athletes. "The stars and players and coaches and schedule have aligned," Forde forecasts, pointing to QB Drew Allar's development, and the fact that Happy Valley has held on to so many NFL prospects via NIL funds, like the "stellar running back tandem of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen (and) defensive linemen Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant."

Nevada hopes that its saving grace is quarterback Chubba Purdy, a sibling of the NFL quarterback Brock Purdy. Given how physical the Nittany Lions are up front, the Wolf Pack has a better chance at the upset with a hot signal-caller flinging passes than a ball-control running offense. However, it doesn't inspire confidence in Nevada's QB that Purdy has started six games in the FBS … and lost all of them.