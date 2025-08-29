Braves vs Phillies: Odds, Spread, and Total

After losing to the Philadelphia Phillies 19–4 in Game 1, the Atlanta Braves are looking to bounce back.

The Braves are fourth in the National League East Division with a record of 61-73. Atlanta led three to nothing at the beginning of the game, but in the bottom half of the first inning, the pitching gave up five runs. The Atlanta offense only managed one more run after that, and they finished the game with six hits. With two walks, two runs scored, and a single home run, Matt Olson was the offensive leader.

The Phillies lead the NL East Division with a record of 77-57. The New York Mets are five games behind them. After a poor series versus New York, this team made a huge recovery. They had four innings where they scored three runs or more, and the offense scored in nearly every inning. Those bats really got going after the early deficit. With nine RBIs and four home runs, Kyle Schwarber was the offensive leader.

Spread

Braves +1.5 (-132)

Phillies -1.5 (+107)

Moneyline

Braves +165

Phillies -217

Total

OVER 9 (-102)

UNDER 9 (-125)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Atlanta's last seven games.

Atlanta is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games.

Atlanta is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last six games against Atlanta.

Philadelphia is 6-1 SU in its last seven games at home.

Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last six games when playing at home against Atlanta.

Braves vs Phillies Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves

Luke Williams, SS - 10-day IL

Austin Riley, 3B - 10-day IL

Philadelphia Phillies

Marcus Lee Sang, CF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Braves vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Atlanta is 28-40 on the road and 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Braves are ranked 15th in runs scored, 19th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 23rd in ERA.

Olson leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He got on base three times for his team, and the rest of the top lineup need to follow his lead. Coming into this series, the Braves' bats were confident; that was all shut down from the second inning on. They will look to score throughout the game again. On the mound for the Braves is Bryce Elder, who is 5-9, with a 6.12 ERA. He has nine quality starts this season, but did give up nine runs to Philly back in late June.

Philadelphia is 43-22 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Phillies are ranked ninth in runs scored, second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. They are ranked 11th in ERA.

Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In Game 1, he had a game for the ages and ended his six-game hitless streak in a big way. Philadelphia will try to keep the runs going and still needs to work on limiting those early runs. On the mound for the Phillies is Ranger Suarez, who is 10-6, with a 2.93 ERA. He has 14 quality starts and is coming off a shutout. He is also 2-0 against the Braves this season and gave up just one run.

Best Bet: Phillies Spread