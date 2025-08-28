This Day in Sports History: August 28
August is an exciting month for sports fans. You can expect notable events in MLB, exciting moments from the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, and the start of the English Premier…
August is an exciting month for sports fans. You can expect notable events in MLB, exciting moments from the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, and the start of the English Premier League season, among many others. Here are a few of the highlights.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history that occurred on Aug. 28 are:
- 1884: Mickey Welsh established a major league record by striking out the first nine batters he faced in a game against the Cleveland Blues.
- 1886: Richard Sears won the U.S. National Tennis Championship for men for the sixth consecutive time.
- 1893: Robert Wrenn won at the U.S. National Tennis Championships. This was the first of four national men's singles titles for the player.
- 1907: William Larned won his third U.S. National Tennis Championship title. He later went on to win another four U.S. national singles titles.
- 1920: Ethelda Bleibtrey swam a world record in the 300-meter race, with a time of 4:34.0.
- 1921: Babe Ruth started his streak of extra-base hits, which lasted for nine straight games.
- 1942: Gunder Hägg ran a world-record time of 8:01.2 in the 3,000-meter race.
- 1951: A 16-game winning streak came to an end for the New York Giants in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- 1958: Nellie Fox set the record for consecutive games without striking out, at 98 games.
- 1972: The U.S. 4x100-meter freestyle relay team swam a world record time of 3:26.42 at the Summer Olympics to win the gold medal.
- 1972: Australian swimmer Shane Gould swam a world record time of 2:23.07 in the 200-meter medley at the age of 15. It was her first of three gold medals at the Munich Olympics.
- 1972: Gymnast Olga Korbut won gold with the Soviet team for the all-around event at the Olympics. She also won two individual golds and a silver.
- 1973: Nolan Ryan achieved a 300-batter strikeout for the fifth year straight.
- 1981: Britain's Sebastian Coe ran a world-record mile time of 3:47.33.
- 1990: Top seed Stefan Edberg lost in the first round to Alex Volkov. It was one of the biggest upsets in the history of U.S. Open tennis.
- 1992: The Milwaukee Brewers set an American League record, with 31 hits in nine innings. The previous record of 30 hits had been set in 1923, 91 years prior.
- 1994: Tiger Woods won the U.S. Golf Amateur Championship, becoming the youngest champion at 18 years and 7 months of age.
- 1994: Martha Nause won the Canadian Women's Open golf tournament by one stroke.
- 2011: Brittany Lincicome won the Canadian Women's Open golf tournament by one stroke.
- 2021: Shohei Ohtani became the first Angels player in history to get 20 stolen bases and 40 home runs in a season.
- 2022: Golfer Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship and became the first three-time winner of the FedEx Cup.
Three athletes stand out from the sports events on Aug. 28: Richard Sears, Nolan Ryan, and Rory McIlroy.
Sears also won the doubles title for six consecutive years, from 1882 to 1887. His dominance in the early years of the tournament solidified his place as a legendary figure in American tennis. Ryan played for 27 seasons, the longest career in MLB history. He played through four different decades and still holds several unbeaten world records. McIlroy is one of only six golfers in history to achieve the modern career Grand Slam, winning all four major championships.