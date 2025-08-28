Kyle Schwarber’s Historic Night Sets Phillies Back on Track

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park let out a loud chorus of boos. Aaron Nola surrendered three runs in the first inning on the first night of a six-game homestand.

Philadelphia Phillies fans had seen enough. The shock, spite, and venom bled over from a painful sweep against the New York Mets, and the chips were down once again.

Then, the team’s undisputed clubhouse leader and Philadelphia's beloved local star changed the tides. Kyle Schwarber tied a major league record with four home runs in one game, and he set the Phillies franchise record with nine RBI.

He became the 21st hitter in MLB history with a four-homer game, and he fell three short of the all-time RBI record. Mike Schmidt is the only other Phillies hitter in modern history with four home runs in a single game. Ed Delahanty (1896) and Chuck Klein (1936) also reached the mark in different eras.

Kyle Schwarber

A solo home run in the bottom half of the first let the crowd exhale. The Phillies were on the board one night after a painful shutout against a 24-year-old in his third major league start.

The towering 450-foot solo shot not only got the Phillies out of their funk, but it also ended Schwarber's 0-for-20 stretch that had extended through the previous two series.

The lineup kept piling onto Atlanta Braves right-hander Cal Quantrill.

“It’s pretty cool. It just cooperated, right? I’ve been saying you can do everything right and get out. You can do everything wrong and get a hit. It just happened to cooperate. (I) got some pitches, put some good swings on it, and that was the result. It’s fun. It’s exciting. You can’t expect that you’re going to go up there and hit a home run every time.” -Kyle Schwarber

J.T. Realmuto and Max Kepler took Quantrill deep in a five-run first inning. The offense was clicking as a unit before the individual hero emerged. Schwarber flew out to center in his second at-bat, and his teammates had extended the lead to 8-3 before he stepped to the plate again.

The Braves lifted Quantrill in the fourth with Philadelphia's MVP candidate due to hit. Schwarber greeted Austin Cox by belting a breaking pitch 388 feet into the right field seats. The Schwarber show continued in the fifth with an opposite field homer that let the crowd know just how much the baseball was flying in South Philadelphia on Thursday.

The record-breaker was the most stunning. The 229-pound slugger stepped to the plate with the “M-V-P!” chants reigning down. The score was out of reach at 15-4, but the crowd at Citizens Bank Park had other thoughts.

Kyle Schwarber delivered with a 407-foot drive to right field for his fourth home run of the night. The sizzling Phillies lineup brought him back to the plate in the eighth, but Schwarber popped out against infielder Vidal Brujan.

He joked postgame in the clubhouse that his teammates didn't respond to his (serious) question prior to his last at-bat about how many hitters had ever hit five homers in a game. Rob Thomson swore he expected an all-time record.

Who could blame the manager? Thomson's seen a 488-foot NLCS home run, one of the best power hitting seasons in franchise history, and even a swing-off to win the All-Star Game from his designated hitter.

Schwarber finished the game 4-for-6 with a pair of historic achievements to his name. His 49 home runs this season rank second in the majors behind only Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.