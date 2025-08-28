Eagles Will Wear The Kelly Green Jerseys 3 Times This Season

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 03: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after his team’s rushing touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A couple of years ago, the Kelly green Jerseys made their triumphant return to the Eagles rotation. In 2022, the NFL finally changed the rule, allowing teams to have an alternate helmet color. The Eagles took full advantage and added the Kelly Green alternate helmet, paving the way to wear the Kelly Green jerseys again.

They wore them twice in 2023. They beat the Dolphins and Bills. Then they wore them twice last season, beating the Jaguars and Cowboys. This season, they will roll them out 3 times. They will even mix in a road appearance for the beloved throwbacks.

So week 8 vs the Giants, week 12 at the Cowboys, and they close out the season with them at home vs the Commanders. They made sure to save them for when they take on their division rivals this time.

Depending on how the season goes, that week 18 game could mean everything or nothing. It might decide who wins the NFC East. But just as likely, the division is decided 2 weeks earlier in Washington.

For all we know, it will be Tanner McKee rocking the Kelly Green Jersey. Jalen Hurts may be resting on the sideline. Instead of seeing Devonta Smith wearing a Kelly Green jersey, he might be wearing a Kelly Green Winter Coat and complaining about how cold it is on the sideline.

We have seen some iconic moments in the Kelly Greens. 2023 was a mess, but the last great moment of it came in the throwback color. Jalen Hurts and Co. made a comeback vs the Bills in the pouring rain, and Jake Elliott hit a walk-off FG. Last season, the reverse hurdle came while Saquon was rocking the Jersey.