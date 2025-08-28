Eagles 2025 Position Preview- Can A WR 3 Finally Emerge?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 03: Jahan Dotson #83 of the Philadelphia Eagles signals for a first down in the third quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

We are less than a week away from real Football games. No more pre-season where none of the starters. A real game, with real consequences. On Thursday, September 4th, the Eagles won't only hang their banner, they will start a new season, with the Cowboys coming to town.

So with the season just around the corner, we are doing a preview of the Eagles roster, going position by position. Here is a snapshot of their WRs and TEs.

A Trio As Dangerous As Any In The League

It goes without saying that the Eagles have some of the best offensive skill players in the league. AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert make for a dangerous trio of pass catchers. They might not have wowed in the stat sheet last year. The Eagles had low passing numbers overall, but what those stats miss out on is how efficient the Eagles' offense was.

They were 7th in Yards Per Attempt. With Jalen Hurts, they were 4th. AJ Brown was 2nd in the NFL with 2.99 Yards Per Route Run. Dallas Goedert was 2nd among TEs, 18th overall, with 2.20 Y/RR. Devonta Smith was 23rd in the NFL with 2.11 Y/RR.

Because Saquon Barkley had such a historic season, they ran the ball less. But we saw glimpses of how elite the Eagles' passing game can be when they need to.

Brown was banged up in the playoffs, but still found the End Zone in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. Smith had the dagger in the Super Bowl, coming down with a 46-yard TD. And Goedert had the iconic TD run vs the Packers, where he hit his defender with a double stiff arm.

That trio of pass catchers is as good as it gets. The question is, will a 4th option finally emerge?

Who Can Be WR3?

There are already not enough attempts to go around for the top 3 guys. The Eagles might throw the ball more in 2025, but it will be more to those 3 guys. Still, you want to have more options than just those 3 guys. Not just in case of injury, but to open up the field more.

The Eagles have tried several options. Quez Watkins used to be that guy, but things just never fully clicked. He had the speed to take the top off the defense, but never actually did it. He also just seemed to have a tendency for boneheaded plays. Super Bowl 57 in particular stands out for a few bad moments with Watkins.

Last year, they brought in Jahan Dotson. A guy who had been productive in Washington, and was a great college player, even going in the 1st round. But he struggled to make an impact in year 1.

He did join them late in camp. We have seen him flash a bit this time around with a full camp with the team. You could also argue that the Eagles did not make the best use of his skill set. Dotson is at his best when he gets the ball in space, and they never really gave him that chance.

Maybe with a full season and a full camp, he will be more comfortable in the Eagles system, and they will know how to better utilize him. He did make a big play in the Super Bowl and scored a TD in the Wild Card Round vs the Packers.

Will he put up big numbers? No, there just aren't enough targets to go around. But perhaps he can be a guy who makes a few plays when needed. And if Brown or Smith miss time, which given the track record is likely, maybe he can step into a larger role for a game or two.

There is also now a couple of wildcards, namely John Methcie and Darius Cooper. Neither will get much of a chance to do much on the field, but they are certainly interesting chess pieces to have. Darius Cooper flashed a lot of talent in camp, and Metchie is a former 2nd round pick out of Bama. Maybe one of them can turn into a diamond in the rough.

What About TE 2?

WR3 is not the only depth issue the Eagles have dealt with. TE 2 has also given them problems. Goedert unfortunately misses a lot of time, and for the most part, the guys behind him have failed to step up.

But Calcaterra showed some promise in his sophomore season. After gaining just 120 yards in his 1st 2 seasons, he gained 298 and his 1st TD last season. Not a massive impact, but for a TE2, you will take it.