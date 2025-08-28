Braves vs Phillies: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Atlanta Braves seek to win three games in a row and keep the bats going as they begin a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves are 61-72 and are fourth in the National League East Division. They won two of three against the Miami Marlins. The first game ended in a low-scoring loss, while the next two were landslide victories. Atlanta has scored 10 or more runs in the last two games, while its pitching staff has allowed three or fewer runs in four consecutive games.

The Phillies are 76-57 and lead the NL East Division. They were just swept by the New York Mets, and New York is currently only four games behind Philadelphia. The pitching was poor, and the offense was uneven. The only tight game was a 6–5 loss. The other games ended 13-3 and 6-0. Philadelphia is still playing good ball and will be looking to rebound quickly.

Spread

Braves +1.5 (-137)

Phillies -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline

Braves -146

Phillies -189

Total

OVER 9 (-120)

UNDER 9 (-108)

*The above data was collected on Aug. 28, and may have changed since writing.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Atlanta's last nine games.

Atlanta is 13-5 SU in its last 18 games.

Atlanta is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Philadelphia's last 18 games against Atlanta.

Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last six games at home.

Braves vs Phillies Injury Reports

Atlanta Braves

Luke Williams, SS - 10-day IL

Austin Riley, 3B - 10-day IL

Philadelphia Phillies

Marcus Lee Sang, CF - Day-to-day

Carson Taylor, SS - Day-to-day

Braves vs Phillies Predictions and Picks

Atlanta is 28-39 on the road and 6-4 in its last 10 games. The Braves are ranked 16th in runs scored, 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 22nd in ERA.

Matt Olson leads the team in batting average and RBIs. In the Marlins series, he had three hits, including a home run and two RBIs. The Braves will look to play the spoiler role and try to keep the Phillies' losing streak going. On the mound for the Braves is Cal Quantrill, who is 4-11, with a 5.51 ERA. He has one quality start this season and a 9.72 ERA in August.

Philadelphia is 42-22 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Phillies are ranked ninth in runs scored, third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 11th in ERA.

Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs and RBIs. In the Mets series, he was hitless. Philly has won five of their last six games at home and is coming off a shutout loss. On the mound for the Phillies is Aaron Nola, who is 2-7, with a 6.52 ERA. He has four quality starts on the season, but has been hit around in three of the last four outings.

Best Bet: Over