This Day in Sports History: August 27
August is an exciting month for sports fans. This time of year holds MLB action, NASCAR Cup Series races, and the first week of college football. Aug. 27 has been…
August is an exciting month for sports fans. This time of year holds MLB action, NASCAR Cup Series races, and the first week of college football. Aug. 27 has been the date of many sports moments and legendary achievements over the years.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Momentous sports events that occurred on Aug. 27 include:
- 1884: American tennis player Richard Sears won his fourth consecutive men's singles title at the U.S. National Championships (now known as the U.S. Open).
- 1890: Oliver Campbell beat the two-time defending champion Henry Slocum to claim the men's singles title at the U.S. National Championships.
- 1901: William Larned won the first of his seven men's singles titles at the U.S. National Championships.
- 1909: Jack Chesbro played his final game for the New York Highlanders.
- 1911: Ed Walsh pitched a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox.
- 1922: Paavo Nurmi ran a world record time of 8:28.6 in the 3000-meter race.
- 1928: Helen Wills successfully defended her U.S. Open women's singles championship title.
- 1937: Fred Frankhouse pitched a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds.
- 1938: Monte Pearson pitched a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians.
- 1955: Sandy Koufax struck out 14 Reds batters.
- 1960: Anita Lonsbrough swam a world record time of 2:49.5 in the 200-meter breaststroke.
- 1978: Cyclist Gerrie Knetemann won the men's UCI Road World Championship race.
- 1978: Joe Morgan became the first player in MLB history to reach 200 home runs and 500 stolen bases.
- 1982: Rickey Henderson stole his 119th base of the season, breaking Lou Brock's single-season record.
- 1990: Rosa Mota won the women's marathon at the European Championships with a time of 2:31.27.
- 1995: Tiger Woods claimed the U.S. Golf Amateur Championship.
- 1995: Jenny Lidback won the Canadian Women's Open golf tournament by one stroke.
- 2004: The Australian men's field hockey team beat the Netherlands 2-1 to secure their first-ever Olympic gold medal.
- 2006: Eduardo Romero won the Jeld-Wen Tradition (now known as The Tradition) senior golf tournament, recording the first of his two major wins on the Champions Tour.
- 2015: Usain Bolt won the 200-meter race at the Athletics World Championships.
- 2017: Park Sung-hyun won the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament by two strokes.
- 2017: Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor with a 10th-round knockout.
- 2023: Gymnast Simone Biles won her eighth national title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
- 2023: Golfer Viktor Hovland won the Tour Championship by five strokes.
Three athletes stand out when looking at sports events and achievements on Aug. 27: William Larned, Rickey Henderson, and Simone Biles. Larned served as a captain for the U.S. Davis Cup team and was a member of Theodore Roosevelt's Rough Riders. Henderson is considered the greatest leadoff hitter and base stealer in MLB history. Biles is widely recognized as the most decorated American gymnast of all time and holds a record-breaking 37 Olympic and World Championship medals.