This Day in Sports History: August 27

August is an exciting month for sports fans. This time of year holds MLB action, NASCAR Cup Series races, and the first week of college football. Aug. 27 has been the date of many sports moments and legendary achievements over the years.

Three athletes stand out when looking at sports events and achievements on Aug. 27: William Larned, Rickey Henderson, and Simone Biles. Larned served as a captain for the U.S. Davis Cup team and was a member of Theodore Roosevelt's Rough Riders. Henderson is considered the greatest leadoff hitter and base stealer in MLB history. Biles is widely recognized as the most decorated American gymnast of all time and holds a record-breaking 37 Olympic and World Championship medals.